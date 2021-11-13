Look Inside Float Dubai, the World's Largest Floating Nightclub
When the Queen Elizabeth 2 first set sail in 1967, the ocean liner was commissioned for world cruises and was later transitioned into a shorter distance vessel. After being acquired by Dubai's royal family in 2008, it has now been transformed into the world's largest floating nightclub.
Aptly named Float Dubai, the nautical nightclub is the pinnacle of chic. Located in the commercial port of Rashid, the new club can host 1,000 attendees at a time. This exceeds the onboard hotel's capacity, as it only has 216 rooms.
It's free to enter Float Dubai, but you're going to have to pay up for bottle service. According to the The Times, a reservation comes with a requisite minimum bar tab of $1,100 and bottles of Dom Perignon start at over $1,000. You can also purchase a 6-liter bottle of Dom Perignon Rosé Gold for—wait for it—nearly $90,000.
The nightclub opened its doors last month with a performance from DaBaby, followed by one from "Cut It" rapper O.T. Genasis. Alongside the high-profile talent, Float Dubai hosts a myriad of dancers, hula-hoopers, and local DJs. While the venue is still in its infancy, the club's Vegas-like experience can only get more impressive from here.
You can learn more about Float Dubai via the club's website.