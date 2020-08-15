Dubfire, Guy Gerber, Ricardo Villalobos Among Artists Set to Play Caprices 2020

Ahead of its September event, Swiss Alps-based Caprices Festival just dropped a stellar lineup featuring some of techno and house music's biggest tastemakers. Set to host 1,000 attendees, Caprices is likely to be one of the only major European festivals taking place in person this year.

Caprices is slated to welcome Dubfire, Guy Gerber, Sonja Moonear, as well as longtime regulars Ricardo Villalobos, Sven Väth, and many more. The artists will be taking to a stage 2200 meters above sea level at the Crans-Montana resort and will perform against a breathtaking backdrop of picturesque mountains and clear skies to intimate crowds across two full weekends. Per the Swiss government's current COVID-19 regulations, no more than 1,000 attendees are permitted in a gathering at any given time.

Caprices has a long running history of success that helped them recently net the award for Best International Festival at the 2018 DJ Awards. Caprices was originally scheduled to host its seventeenth edition in April of this year, but due to mandatory lockdown measures, it was delayed.

Caprices Lineup 2020

This year's edition of Caprices is scheduled to take place the weekends of September 18th through the 20th and September 25th through the 27th, respectively.

