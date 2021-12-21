Dubfire and Nick Warren Share Exclusive Mixes Ahead of NYE Celebration at Minimal Effort NYE: Listen

The who's who of techno and house are prepping for their final moments of 2021 with performances at Minimal Effort NYE.

Brought together by Underrated Presents, EDM.com is pleased to exclusively share some what some of the festival's marquee talents have in store for making the transition to 2022 a memorable one.

Dubfire, Nick Warren, DJ Boring, and Layton Giordani are set to take the Belasco Theater by storm, among other artists, and the festivities kick off at 9PM on the 31st and are likely to extend well into the morning. Two of the festival's marquee talents, Dubfire and Warren, have now shared exclusive mixes with EDM.com previewing what may be on the horizon.

Dubfire's mix greets listeners with arpeggiated melodic pleasantries before hitting us with a rapid succession of dominating dancefloor hits. His final act is not for the faint of heart, however, as the techno vet cascades into a truly unpredictable finish perfect for the late night experimental hours.

Meanwhile, Nick Warren sweeps us into a relaxing world away. With spacey soundscapes, tropical pan flute-like sounds, and distantly strumming guitars, he has us finding the strength to beat the winter frost.

"I'm overjoyed to return to Los Angeles for NYE, after hearing great things about the Minimal Effort events!" Warren tells EDM.com. "Let's ring in the new year with a dance floor full of smiles."

Tickets to Minimal Effort NYE are on sale now.