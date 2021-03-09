Dutch Government-Backed Clubbing Event Expected to Enhance Nation's Reopening Plans

A study at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam was recently conducted with a sample of 1,300 attendees as the Dutch government continues to analyze its regulations and plans for reopening.

Event attendees were split into five pockets—four with 250 attendees and one with 50—and each group was asked to comply with varying sets of rules. One group was asked to wear a mask at all times, while another was given a fluorescent drink and encouraged to sing to the music so as to give the resaerchers an impression on how droplets spread.

Demand for the experimental culbbing event was astronomical with over 100,000 applicants vying for tickets. The show, which was soundtracked by a star-studded lineup of DJs such as Sam Feldt, Lady Bee, and Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, sold out in 20 minutes.

The government backed endeavor was carried out by Fieldlab. Their spokesperson, Tim Boersma, shared that he felt the experiment could be instrumental in fine-tuning the reopening plan. “We hope this can lead to a tailor-made reopening of venues," he said. "Measures are now generic, allowing for instance a maximum of 100 guests at any event if coronavirus infections drop to a certain level. We hope for more specific measures, such as allowing the Ziggo Dome to open at half its capacity.”

Check out footage from the event below courtesy of Sam Feldt.

Source: The Guardian