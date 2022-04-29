E11EVEN Miami Revs Up for F1 Big Race Weekend With Tiësto, Diplo and More

All roads in Miami lead back to E11EVEN—especially during Big Race Weekend.

Formula One racing, one of the most popular sports on the planet, is hosting the first-ever Miami Grand Prix at Hard Rock Stadium from May 6-8. Ergo, next week Miami will turn into a partying haven and E11EVEN is doing what it does best: celebrating.

The iconic, award-winning Ultraclub has announced an expansive week of can't-miss shows, bringing the horsepower to Big Race Weekend with zero pitstops. E11EVEN will fire the starting pistol on Wednesday with chart-topping rapper Rick Ross before Grammy-winning electronic music superstar Diplo throws down the following night. Hip-hop luminaries Travis Scott and Snoop Dogg will then perform on back-to-back nights before Tiësto crosses the finish line on Sunday night.

The best part? F1 signed a "milestone" 10-year deal with the city of Miami, so E11EVEN fans can strap in for a decade of Big Race Weekend hedonism.

Check out E11EVEN's unforgettable Big Race Weekend 2022 experiences, powered by Resorts World Las Vegas and Zouk Group, below and find out more information here.

Wednesday, May 4: Rick Ross

Time: 8PM

Artists: Rick Ross

Tickets: Purchase here

Thursday, May 5: Diplo

Time: 8PM

Artists: Diplo

Tickets: Purchase here

Friday, May 6: Snoop Dogg

Time: 8PM

Artists: Snoop Dogg

Tickets: Purchase here

Saturday, May 7: Travis Scott

Time: 8PM

Artists: Travis Scott

Tickets: Purchase here

Sunday, May 8: Tiësto

Time: 8PM

Artists: Tiësto

Tickets: Purchase here

