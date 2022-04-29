Skip to main content
E11EVEN Miami Revs Up for F1 Big Race Weekend With Tiësto, Diplo and More

E11EVEN Miami Revs Up for F1 Big Race Weekend With Tiësto, Diplo and More

There will be no pitstops at E11EVEN in celebration of the first-ever F1 Miami Grand Prix.

There will be no pitstops at E11EVEN in celebration of the first-ever F1 Miami Grand Prix.

All roads in Miami lead back to E11EVEN—especially during Big Race Weekend.

Formula One racing, one of the most popular sports on the planet, is hosting the first-ever Miami Grand Prix at Hard Rock Stadium from May 6-8. Ergo, next week Miami will turn into a partying haven and E11EVEN is doing what it does best: celebrating.

The iconic, award-winning Ultraclub has announced an expansive week of can't-miss shows, bringing the horsepower to Big Race Weekend with zero pitstops. E11EVEN will fire the starting pistol on Wednesday with chart-topping rapper Rick Ross before Grammy-winning electronic music superstar Diplo throws down the following night. Hip-hop luminaries Travis Scott and Snoop Dogg will then perform on back-to-back nights before Tiësto crosses the finish line on Sunday night.

The best part? F1 signed a "milestone" 10-year deal with the city of Miami, so E11EVEN fans can strap in for a decade of Big Race Weekend hedonism.

Check out E11EVEN's unforgettable Big Race Weekend 2022 experiences, powered by Resorts World Las Vegas and Zouk Group, below and find out more information here.

Wednesday, May 4: Rick Ross

Time: 8PM
Artists: Rick Ross
Tickets: Purchase here

7fa5c83f-5b14-4dc6-b5bf-41505e1b8d54
Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Miami nightclub E11EVEN with confetti cannons shooting over a crowd.
EVENTS

E11EVEN Miami Revs Up for F1 Big Race Weekend With Tiësto, Diplo and More

There will be no pitstops at E11EVEN in celebration of the first-ever F1 Miami Grand Prix.

By EDM.com Staff17 seconds ago
Slynk - Britt Rose
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen: Slynk Transformed a Sample Pack Tutorial Into a Glitch Hop Goliath, "Bust It"

Out now by way of Westwood Recordings, "Bust It" was a passion project for the Australian producer.

By Carlie Belbin43 minutes ago
Global Dance Festival 2022
EVENTS

Excision, Above & Beyond, More Announced for Denver's Global Dance Festival 2022

The headline acts will be joined by Adventure Club, Lane 8, Wooli and more this summer at Empower Field at Mile High.

By Nick Yopko59 minutes ago

Thursday, May 5: Diplo

Time: 8PM
Artists: Diplo
Tickets: Purchase here

e4cd896c-219e-471b-a11e-4f93c52494a4

Friday, May 6: Snoop Dogg

Time: 8PM
Artists: Snoop Dogg
Tickets: Purchase here

5de2ee41-f94a-4272-ad7b-30a535290961

Saturday, May 7: Travis Scott

Time: 8PM
Artists: Travis Scott
Tickets: Purchase here

dd2da179-a1cd-435c-b0b0-d3361b9a1cc0

Sunday, May 8: Tiësto

Time: 8PM
Artists: Tiësto
Tickets: Purchase here

ee91bd64-8838-464c-a337-1bb27ee62e1c

FOLLOW E11EVEN MIAMI:

Facebook: facebook.com/11miami
Instagram: instagram.com/11miami
Website: 11miami.com/mmw

Related

046 (1)
EVENTS

E11EVEN Announces 5-Day Miami Music Week 2022 Takeover With DJ Snake, FISHER, More

The iconic club is teaming up with an impressive cadre of DJs for the momentous return of Miami Music Week.

025
EVENTS

Non-Fungible Nightlife: E11EVEN's Bitcoin Conference 2022 Events Fuel Miami's Crypto Crusade

Tiësto, deadmau5 and more are set to perform at E11EVEN's events during the 2022 Bitcoin Conference in Miami.

deadmau5
EVENTS

deadmau5 to Perform at E11EVEN Miami During World's Largest Cryptocurrency Conference

Bitcoin 2021 is set to receive a heavy dose of deadmau5.

Miami nightclub E11EVEN with confetti cannons shooting over a crowd.
EVENTS

Illenium, Diplo, Marshmello and More to Play E11EVEN During Miami Music Week 2019

E11EVEN is a fixture of The Magic City's nightlife scene.

tiësto f1 grand prix
EVENTS

Watch Tiësto Perform From the Back of a Tricked-Out Heineken Truck at F1 Dutch Grand Prix

Tiësto took his own victory lap during the celebrated return of the Dutch Formula 1 Grand Prix.

Zouk Nightclub
NEWS

Zouk Group and E11EVEN Forge Powerhouse Partnership to Bring Packed Weekend of Events to Las Vegas

Zouk Group and E11EVEN are bringing Zedd, Tiësto, DJ Snake and more to Las Vegas over Memorial Day Weekend.

liv miami nightclub
EVENTS

Miami's Iconic LIV Nightclub Is Reopening This Weekend With Alesso and The Martinez Brothers

After a devastating year for live music venues, one of Miami's most popular nightclubs is reopening with a few familiar faces.

miami music week
EVENTS

Miami Music Week 2022 Guide: Clubs, Pool Parties, Showcases and More

We've compiled an exhaustive list of events for you to plan and keep a pulse on the madness of Miami Music Week 2022.