E11EVEN Miami Revs Up for F1 Big Race Weekend With Tiësto, Diplo and More
All roads in Miami lead back to E11EVEN—especially during Big Race Weekend.
Formula One racing, one of the most popular sports on the planet, is hosting the first-ever Miami Grand Prix at Hard Rock Stadium from May 6-8. Ergo, next week Miami will turn into a partying haven and E11EVEN is doing what it does best: celebrating.
The iconic, award-winning Ultraclub has announced an expansive week of can't-miss shows, bringing the horsepower to Big Race Weekend with zero pitstops. E11EVEN will fire the starting pistol on Wednesday with chart-topping rapper Rick Ross before Grammy-winning electronic music superstar Diplo throws down the following night. Hip-hop luminaries Travis Scott and Snoop Dogg will then perform on back-to-back nights before Tiësto crosses the finish line on Sunday night.
The best part? F1 signed a "milestone" 10-year deal with the city of Miami, so E11EVEN fans can strap in for a decade of Big Race Weekend hedonism.
Check out E11EVEN's unforgettable Big Race Weekend 2022 experiences, powered by Resorts World Las Vegas and Zouk Group, below and find out more information here.
Wednesday, May 4: Rick Ross
Time: 8PM
Artists: Rick Ross
Tickets: Purchase here
Thursday, May 5: Diplo
Time: 8PM
Artists: Diplo
Tickets: Purchase here
Friday, May 6: Snoop Dogg
Time: 8PM
Artists: Snoop Dogg
Tickets: Purchase here
Saturday, May 7: Travis Scott
Time: 8PM
Artists: Travis Scott
Tickets: Purchase here
Sunday, May 8: Tiësto
Time: 8PM
Artists: Tiësto
Tickets: Purchase here
