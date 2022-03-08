Skip to main content
E11EVEN Announces 5-Day Miami Music Week 2022 Takeover With DJ Snake, FISHER, More

The iconic club is teaming up with an impressive cadre of DJs for the momentous return of Miami Music Week.

There aren't many venues in the nation—let alone Miami—quite like E11EVEN.

Thanks to its eye-popping production and sumptuous all-night parties, the famed venue has long been considered one of the city's most coveted nightlife destinations. Combining the sultry exuberance of an afterhours club with the hedonistic vibrancy of a music festival, it's an adult playground that puts the dance in dance music—literally.

And for nearly a full week in March 2022, the $40 million Ultraclub is leveling up during one of the year's most exciting times in Magic City.

The iconic, award-winning club, which is open until 10AM, has announced an extraordinary schedule of events in celebration of the return of Miami Music Week and Ultra Music Festival. E11EVEN's impressive 2022 slate kicks off on Wednesday, March 23rd and consists of five parties featuring the likes of DJ Snake, FISHER, Major Lazer Soundsystem and Benny Benassi, among other world-famous electronic music artists.

E11EVEN has also launched a giveaway for two all-week access passes to its 2022 Miami Music Week events. You can find more information and enter here.

Check out E11EVEN's 2022 Miami Music Week programming below.

Wednesday, March 23: Benny Benassi, Dada Life, Markus Schulz, & Friends

Time: 8PM
Artists: Benny Benassi, Dada Life, Markus Schulz, more
Tickets: Purchase here

Thursday, March 24: Carnage & Friends

Time: 8PM
Artists: Carnage, more
Tickets: Purchase here

Friday, March 25: Major Lazer & Friends

Time: 8PM
Artists: Major Lazer Soundsystem, more
Tickets: Purchase here

Saturday, March 26: Fisher & Friends

Time: 8PM
Artists: FISHER, more
Tickets: Purchase here

Sunday, March 27: DJ Snake & Friends

Time: 8PM
Artists: DJ Snake, more
Tickets: Purchase here

FOLLOW E11EVEN MIAMI:

Facebook: facebook.com/11miami
Instagram: instagram.com/11miami
Website: 11miami.com/mmw

