Eric Prydz, DJ Snake, Armin van Buuren to Perform at EDC Europe 2021: See the Full Lineup

Insomniac has finally unveiled the first phase of its lineup for EDC Europe 2021—and it's stacked. After announcing the fest's location and date a little over a week ago, sending the EDM community into a frenzy, they doubled down on the hype and announced a killer bill to celebrate 25 years under the electric sky.

Scheduled to perform at EDC Europe 2021 are Eric Prydz, DJ Snake, Armin van Buuren, Tiësto, Marshmello, Diplo, Charlotte de Witte, Gorgon City, and Jamie Jones, among other major artists in the dance music world. Other notable DJs and music producers set to descend on the beaches of Praia De Rocha in Portugal include Fisher, Galantis, Dom Dolla, W&W, and DJ Fresh.

Check out the full "Phase 1" lineup below.

"We’re excited to bring a unique experience to the beautiful country of Portugal with Insomniac’s first-ever beach edition of EDC,” said Insomniac founder and CEO Pasquale Rotella. “We always work hard to curate a diverse multi-genre lineup that showcases the best that dance music has to offer, and we have even more amazing artists in store with our Phase 2 announcement coming soon."

A limited number of pre-sale tickets will be on sale from 9AM tomorrow, Thursday, October 1st for €120. General release tickets will then become available at 9AM on Friday, October 2nd. You can find more information and sign up for pre-sale tickets here.

