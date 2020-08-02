Insomniac Officially Pulls the Plug On EDC Las Vegas, Announces 2021 Dates

Insomniac has officially pulled the plug on the 2020 edition of EDC Las Vegas due to the impact of COVID-19.

Insomniac boss Pasquale Rotella took to Instagram to share the solemn news. "Some have questioned why we haven’t postponed yet & I want to let you know what we’ve been up to," Rotella wrote. "The team & I have spent the last several months working to create a plan that would allow us to produce a safe event for you. We wanted to implement a free two-step testing program, one test at home before traveling to Las Vegas & another test at the venue when you arrived, in addition to many other enhanced safety protocols. Unfortunately, we just learned that the medical advances necessary to pull this off will not be ready in time, which is why I’m making this announcement today."

EDC fans can take solace in the fact that Rotella also went on to announce the festival's rescheduled dates of May 21st to 23rd, 2021. "We are officially postponing EDC Las Vegas 2020 & will be returning May 21+22+23 of 2021 to celebrate 25 years of EDC," he continued. "To everyone who chose to hang onto their ticket & stick with us during this time, THANK YOU! You’re the most amazing community I could ever hope to be a part of. It means the world to me. We would not be able to do any of this without your support."

Current pass-holders' tickets will be valid for the 2021 edition of EDC Las Vegas. However, those who wish to request a refund can do so here with a deadline of August 16th, 2020. Any tickets for next year's event that become available will go back on sale Thursday, August 6th at 10AM PT (1PM ET).

You can read Rotella's statement in full below.

