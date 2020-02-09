EDC 2020 will Use the Entire Las Vegas Motor Speedway

For the first time in the history of the festival, EDC Las Vegas will utilize the entire Las Vegas Motor Speedway. In a post to his Instagram, Insomniac Founder and CEO Pasquale Rotella shared the news and explained why they have been unable to use the entire venue in past iterations of the festival.

In the post, he said that due to the speedway having hundreds of RV hookup points, much of the area around the neonGARDEN, quantumVALLEY, and more was unaccessible. He shared excitement that they are being removed and that the space they took up will be used for more dancing.

This year's EDC Las Vegas takes place May 15th-17th. The lineup for the massive dance music celebration has not yet been released, but it is expected to arrive in the near future. While tickets to this year's event are sold out, fans can sign up on the waitlist for a chance to purchase them if more become available. For more information, you can head to their official website.

H/T: Your EDM

