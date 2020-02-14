Pasquale Rotella Reveals EDC Las Vegas 2020 Theme: kineticZEN

Every year the anticipation builds as EDM fans await the new theme for the upcoming edition of EDC Las Vegas. Previous years have seen a focus on kineticLOVE and kineticENERGY, and now Insomniac is here to spread the celebration of mindfulness with kineticZEN. The news came in today through a special Instagram message from beloved Insomniac Founder and CEO Pasquale Rotella.

The theme falls perfectly in line with our current state of affairs. With the ever-growing rise of technology, exemplified in the advancements in production and music hosted at EDC, it's important for humans to take a step back and appreciate the beauty and magic our world has. Too often than not, we tend to gloss over them as a given.

On the choice of the theme, Rotella said:

"I’ve always tried to encourage Headliners to live in the moment and be present. I need reminders myself each day. Life is full of opportunities for reflection, and in those moments we can visualize the world we want to create for ourselves and for each other. I’m grateful and excited to celebrate this next journey with you all. See you soon!"

The theme of kineticZEN will follow previous editions by manifesting itself at the kineticFIELD and expanding onwards throughout the festival grounds. Last week Rotella shared that for the first time in the history of EDCLV, the festival would be using the entire Las Vegas Motor Speedway. With news like this, it's easy for our imaginations to run wild with what wonder Insomniac has in store for these previously unused areas.

Stay tuned for on Thursday, February 20th Rotella will host his annual special edition of Music Through Music episode on Night Owl Radio to reveal the official lineup.

EDC Las Vegas 2020 will return on May 15th, 16th, and 17th for its 10th Anniversary in Sin City. For more information, visit their official website. Passes for the festival are sold out, however, attendees can join the waitlist for GA, GA+ and VIP passes here.

