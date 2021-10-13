Insomniac Announces EDC Vegas 2021 Early Arrival Celebrations

EDC Vegas 2021 will be full of energy all weekend long—even before it's scheduled to start.

In celebration of the music festival's 25th anniversary, Insomniac has announced early arrival events featuring special performances for fans craving even more. In previous editions of EDC, the gates have opened around 7PM, but organizers will kick things off this in 2021 at 5PM each day at the cosmicMeadow stage. The rest of the fest will open as usual at 7.

Friday, October 22nd will feature a special opening ceremony and DJ sets from Solardo, Vintage Culture, and John Summit. Saturday's slate boasts Diplo, Lee Foss, and Sidepiece, while Sunday's schedule includes Z-Trip and Blossom. Hosted by HARD, the early arrival cosmicMeadow stage is the only one to feature a grassy dance floor within the EDC festival grounds.

If you're looking to purchase last-minute tickets to this EDC Las Vegas 2021, a limited number are still available here.

FOLLOW EDC LAS VEGAS

Facebook: facebook.com/electricdaisycarnival

Twitter: twitter.com/EDC_LasVegas

Instagram: instagram.com/edc_lasvegas

Website: lasvegas.electricdaisycarnival.com