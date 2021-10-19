EDC Las Vegas 2021: Set Times, COVID-19 Guidelines, and Everything Else You Need to Know

EDC Las Vegas is making its triumphant return to Sin City, so we've gathered all the information you need to know to keep a pulse on the iconic music festival's 25th anniversary spectacular.

Whether it be COVID-19 guidelines, EDC Week events, camping tips, or anything else under the electric sky, we've got you covered to ensure your festival experience is the best one of the year.

EDC Las Vegas. Jake West/Insomniac

COVID-19 GUIDELINES

Headliners will need to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of entering the festival. A photo of your vaccination card, digital vaccine record, or negative test results on your phone will also be accepted.

Masks are not required but are recommended for your safety. Bring one along just in case.

To learn more about Insomniac's COVID-19 guidelines for EDC Las Vegas, head here.

WEATHER

The weather predictions for the weekend are looking strong but Las Vegas won't be as warm as Headliners are used to. Daytime is predicted to stay cloudy all weekend long with highs in the 80s. Nighttime, however, will cool off significantly as we should expect the weather to remain in the mid-50s. While that isn't necessarily chilly, it wouldn't hurt to bring a light jacket along.

CAMPING ESSENTIALS AND MAP

Unlike most camping festivals, EDC provides a multitude of amenities to keep you comfortable throughout your stay. Tents are provided, along with AC, though you should consider bringing warm clothing to maximize comfort throughout the night. Attendees will be assigned pods depending on the type of camping purchased, making your entry as smooth and quick as possible.

Don't forget your essentials like medication, your ID, a portable phone charger, and general hygiene products. Camp EDC offers plenty within the campgrounds, but it never hurts to come prepared.

We're aware that many Headliners will be staying on the Strip as well. Keep scrolling to find out what you can do to keep yourself busy during EDC Week.

Camp EDC map. Insomniac

CAMP EDC ACTIVITIES

Camp EDC will serve as a mecca for those crashing in the festival grounds. There are a boatload of activities, such as a ferris wheel, dance classes, a roller disco, goat yoga, massage therapy, spa services, and much more.

Camp EDC offers many ways to keep the party going as well. There are daily pool parties located within the Mesa, including a Thursday Night Kickoff Party featuring the likes of Dom Dolla, John Summit, Torren Foot, and more. There will also be a post-EDC party on the final day ending at 10AM.

Learn more about all the Camp EDC activities here.

Camp EDC Las Vegas kickoff party. c/o Press

EARLY ARRIVAL CELEBRATIONS

For those of you looking to maximize your EDC Las Vegas experience, it would behoove you to arrive a bit early this year. While the festival itself will kick off at 7PM, Insomniac has scheduled a stacked slate of dance music talent performing as early as 5. This means doors will be open slightly earlier at the cosmicMEADOW, where you can catch SIDEPIECE, Solardo B2B Vintage Culture, and more.

EDC Las Vegas 2021 opening celebrations. c/o Press

SET TIMES

The most important part of the festival: who's playing and where.

EDC Las Vegas hosts a total of eight stages, as well as a few art cars and smaller stages throughout the venue. Even if you miss someone at the fabled kineticFIELD stage, there's a chance you could catch them at the Corona Electric Beach. Keep in mind, however, it may be best to go with the flow if you don't want to meticulously plan out who you'll see.

Check out the EDC Las Vegas 2021 set times and schedules below.

EDC Las Vegas 2021 kineticFIELD set times.

EDC Las Vegas 2021 circuitGROUNDS set times.

EDC Las Vegas 2021 cosmicMEADOW set times.

EDC Las Vegas 2021 bassPOD set times.

EDC Las Vegas 2021 quantumVALLEY set times.

EDC Las Vegas 2021 neonGARDEN set times.

EDC Las Vegas 2021 wasteLAND set times.

EDC Las Vegas 2021 stereoBLOOM set times.

EDC WEEK

Headliners who aren't camping need not worry, since Las Vegas boasts a myriad of branded club nights and pool parties throughout the week. Dom Dolla is kicking off the week on Wednesday at Marquee Dayclub followed by Diplo and LP Giobbi performing at Encore Beach Club and Commonwealth, respectively.

The rest of the week is even more packed with firepower. RL Grime, ILLENIUM, Kaskade, DJ Snake, Marshmello, and so many more will be performing at a handful of venues. EDC Week can keep you busy until Tuesday, so don't feel rushed to squeeze it all in away from your time at the Los Vegas Motor Speedway.

Check out the full list of EDC Week 2021 events below and purchase tickets here.

Wednesday, October 20th:

Diplo - Encore Beach Club Nightswim at Wynn Las Vegas

Dom Dolla - Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

LP GIOBBI - Commonwealth Las Vegas ( Featuring LP Giobbi, Skye, Jako)

Thursday, October 21st:

Bassrush Pool Party - DAYLIGHT Beach Club at Mandalay Bay (Featuring Kayzo, Wooli, Sullivan King, Midnight Tyrannosaurus, Shiverz and Fallen b2b Richter)

ZHU with special guest Mathame - AYU Dayclub (Moonbeam) at Resorts World Las Vegas

Tiësto - Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas

Insomniac Records Pool Party - Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas (Featuring John Summit, Noizu, Matroda, LP Giobbi b2b Born Dirty, Westend, Honeyluv)

RL Grime - Encore Beach Club Nightswim at Wynn Las Vegas

Kaskade - Wet Republic at MGM Grand

Nora En Pure - Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Steve Aoki - Hakkasan at MGM Grand

ILLENIUM - OMNIA at Caesars Palace

Alan Walker - Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Basscon Pool Party - The Strat Elation Pool at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod

Factory 93 - Downtown Las Vegas Event Center (Featuring Charlotte de Witte, Reinier Zonneveld, Enrico Sangiuliano, Patrick Topping, Eli Brown, Sita Abellán)

Afterhours with Special Guests - Terrace Afterhours Las Vegas

Special guest - Liquid Pool Lounge at ARIA Resort & Casino

Ship Wrek - Liquid Pool Lounge at ARIA Resort & Casino

Friday, October 22nd:

DJ Snake - AYU Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas

Marshmello - XS at Wynn Las Vegas

Steve Aoki - Wet Republic at MGM Grand

Vintage Culture - Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Niiko and Swae - Liquid Pool Lounge at ARIA Resort & Casino

Tyga - Hakkasan at MGM Grand

Martin Garrix with Justin Mylo - OMNIA at Caesars Palace

Afterhours with Special Guests - Terrace Afterhours Las Vegas

Dreamstate - Elia Beach Club at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas (Featuring Markus Schulz, Cosmic Gate)

Saturday, October 23rd

Zedd - AYU Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas

Carnage - Encore Beach Club Nightswim at Wynn Las Vegas

Martin Garrix with Justin Mylo - Wet Republic at MGM Grand

Chris Lake - Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Modern Machines - Liquid Pool Lounge at ARIA Resort & Casino

NGHTMRE - Hakkasan at MGM Grand

Loud Luxury - OMNIA at Caesars Palace

Afterhours with Special Guests - Terrace Afterhours Las Vegas

Above & Beyond: AnjunaFamily Reunion Tour - Elia Beach Club at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas (Featuring Above & Beyond, Gardenstate, Fatum, Pretty Pink, Tomas Heredia)

Sunday, October 24th:

Purple Disco Machine - AYU Dayclub (Moonbeam) at Resorts World Las Vegas

Diplo - XS at Wynn Las Vegas

Dillon Francis - Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas

Black Coffee - Wet Republic at MGM Grand

FISHER - Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Deadmau5 - Elia Beach Club at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Special Guest - Liquid Pool Lounge at ARIA Resort & Casino

Buza - Liquid Pool Lounge at ARIA Resort & Casino

Monday, October 25th:

John Summit - Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Tuesday, October 26th:

Techno Taco Tuesday - Lucky Day (Featuring WhoMadeWho and Bad Beat)

