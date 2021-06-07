EDC Las Vegas 2021 Lineup Revealed
At long last, the 2021 EDC Las Vegas lineup has been revealed.
Alison Wonderland, Knife Party, Martin Garrix, DJ Snake, The Chainsmokers, deadmau5, REZZ, Seven Lions, Kaskade, and many more are primed for performances at the festival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, scheduled for October 22-24.
Insomniac is set to debut a new stage at their flagship music festival this year, the kineticZEN themed stage at kineticFIELD, which will feature a performance from Kygo as well as a hotly anticipated collaborative DJ set from SLANDER and Said The Sky.
ZHU and Zedd will throw down at cosmicMEADOW, among others, while Testpilot (deadmau5's techno alter alias), Patrick Topping, and Eric Prydz, are set to rock circuitGROUNDS. neonGARDEN will offer immersive live art installations to go with a curated house and techno lineup, which flaunts Belgian superstar Charlotte de Witte and legendary South African DJ and producer Black Coffee.
One of the festival's potential highlights could take place at bassPOD, where the three members of Pendulum Trinity—Rob Swire, Gareth McGrillen, and Paul Harding—will reunite for their first performance of a brand new show concept in North America. SVDDEN DEATH's sinister VOYD alias will also make an appearance for what promises to be one of the most bass-heavy sets of the fest.
The exultant announcement of the linup arrives after a turbulent period for Insomniac and its founder Pasquale Rotella.
Despite confirmation from Rotella that the initial May 2021 dates of EDC Las Vegas were firm, he ultimately announced that the festival would move to October due to its inability to align with Nevada's reopening plan and vaccination pipeline. After submitting a "robust safety plan" that he said complied with the state's COVID-19 guidelines, which were to take effect on May 1st, Clark County went on to introduce new measures that compromised the proposal's feasibility.
In the wake of the controversial postponement, Rotella hosted an acrimonious Reddit AMA wherein he answered questions from irate fans, many of whom took umbrage with an Instagram post—which has since been deleted—containing a controversial comment that told prospective attendees to "Book your flights, hotels & shuttles." He also vehemently defended the difficult decision to push the event, noting "catastrophic" consequences had he he risked moving forward.
EDC Las Vegas is now all systems go as Nevada's COVID-19 test positivity rate continues to fall, dropping to 3.6% as of June 3rd, according to data reviewed by local CBS affiliate KLAS-TV. Clark County cleared all state COVID-19 standards on May 27th, when the case rate fell below 200 per 100,000 people over the last month.
Insomniac has announced the lineups of a number of its music festivals in recent weeks, such as Beyond Wonderland in Southern California and the inaugural Lost In Dreams event in Las Vegas. The promoter also pulled the plug on its first-ever EDC event in Portugal, an event that would've celebrated 25 years of the illustrious festival brand.
Passes for the 2021 edition of EDC Las Vegas 2021 are sold out. Fans may join the waitlist for tickets here.
Check out the full lineup in alphabetic order below.
EDC Las Vegas 2021 Lineup:
12th Planet b2b SayMyName
12th Planet (throwback set)
1788-L
3LAU
Abraxis
AC Slater
Adaro
Adin
Afrojack b2b R3HAB
Ahmed Romel
Alan Walker
Alessandra Roncone
Alesso
Alison Wonderland
ALPHA 9
Aly & Fila
Andrew Bayer
Andrew Rayel
Anna Lunoe
ARMNHMR
ARTBAT
Arty
ATliens
Atmozfears
Audien
AudioFreq
Avision
Bellecour
Benny Benassi
BIJOU
Biscits
Black Coffee
Black V Neck
Blanke
Bleu Clair
BLOND:ISH
Blossom
Borgore
Born Dirty
BT
Casmalia
The Chainsmokers
Charlotte de Witte
Ciaran McAuley
CID
Claptone
Code Black
Cosmic Gate
Crime Family b2b blvck jesus b2b WSHNGTN
Cut Snake
Da Tweekaz
Dabin
Darksiderz b2b Mrotek
deadmau5
Declan James
Delta Heavy b2b Loadstar
DEVAULT
Dieselboy
Dillinja
Dimension
Diplo
Diplo b2b Lee Foss
DJ Diesel
DJ Snake
Dom Dolla
Dombresky
Don Diablo
Dr Phunk
Dr. Fresch
Dubfire b3b Nicole Moudaber b3b Paco Osuna
Duke Dumont
Dustycloud
Elephante
Eli Brown
Enrico Sangiouliano
Eric Prydz
Excision
Excision (detox set)
Fallen b2b Richter
Fatum
Ferry Corsten
Flosstradamus
Frank Walker
Fury
Gammer
Gammer b2 K?D
Ganesh
Ganja White Night
Geo
GG Magree
Ghastly
Grum
Gryffin (DJ set)
Gunz For Hire
Habstrakt
Haliene (live)
Herobust b2b Spag Heddy
Ilan Bluestone
Illuminize
Infected Mushroom
J. Worra
Jason Ross
Jauz
Jauz b2b Peekaboo
Jaytech
Jerome Isma-Ae
John Summit
Jorza
JOYRYDE (all DNB set)
Junkie Kid
Kai Tracid
Kaivon
Kaskade
Kayzo b2b Knife Party
Khromata
Kill Script
Kloud
Knife Party
KSHMR
Kygo
Lady Faith
Lane 8
Le Youth
Lee Foss
Lil Texas
Liquid Stranger
Loco Dice
Lost Kings
Loud Luxury
Louis The Child
LP Giobbi
Lucii
Luke Andy
Maceo Plex
Mad Dog
Maduk
Malaa
Marauda
Markus Schulz
Martin Garrix
Mathame
Maroda
MC Dino
Meduza
Michael Bibi
Midnight Tyrannosaurus
Mob Tactics b2b Prolix
Modestep
Moore Kismet
Morelia
Mr. Brooks
Muzz
NGHTMRE
Nicky Romero
Nina Kraviz
Nitti Gritti
Noisecontrollers
Noize Suppressor
Noizu
Oliver Heldens
OMNOM
Patrick Topping
Paul Oakenfold
Paul van Dyk
Peekaboo
Pendulum Trinity
Phantoms
Qrion
Ran-D
Reality Test
Reinier Zonneveld (live)
Rezz
Rob Gee
Sage Armstrong
Said The Sky
SayMyName (hardstyle set)
Seven Lions
Shei
Shiverz
SIDEPIECE
Sita Abellan
SLANDER
SLANDER b2b Said The Sky
Snakehips
Solardo
Solardo b2b Vintage Culture
Soren
Sub Zero Projects
Subtronics
Sullivan King
Sunny Lax
Svdden Death Presents VOYD
Tchami
Testpilot
The Martinez Brothers
The Prophet
Throttle
Tiësto
Timmy Trumpet
TOKiMONSTA
Toneshifterz
Tony Romera
Trice
Troyboi
Tsuruda
Tweekacore
Tyeguys
Vini Vici
Vintage Culture
VNSSA
Walker & Royce
Water Spirit
Wax Motif
Westend
Whethan
Wildstylez
William Black
Wooli
Wuki
Z-Trip
Zedd
Zhu
Zomboy
