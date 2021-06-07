EDC Las Vegas 2021 Lineup Revealed

Eric Prydz, Zedd, REZZ, and many more will appear at the 2021 edition of EDC Las Vegas, which will unveil a new stage.

At long last, the 2021 EDC Las Vegas lineup has been revealed.

Alison Wonderland, Knife Party, Martin Garrix, DJ Snake, The Chainsmokers, deadmau5, REZZ, Seven Lions, Kaskade, and many more are primed for performances at the festival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, scheduled for October 22-24.

Insomniac is set to debut a new stage at their flagship music festival this year, the kineticZEN themed stage at kineticFIELD, which will feature a performance from Kygo as well as a hotly anticipated collaborative DJ set from SLANDER and Said The Sky.

ZHU and Zedd will throw down at cosmicMEADOW, among others, while Testpilot (deadmau5's techno alter alias), Patrick Topping, and Eric Prydz, are set to rock circuitGROUNDS. neonGARDEN will offer immersive live art installations to go with a curated house and techno lineup, which flaunts Belgian superstar Charlotte de Witte and legendary South African DJ and producer Black Coffee.

One of the festival's potential highlights could take place at bassPOD, where the three members of Pendulum Trinity—Rob Swire, Gareth McGrillen, and Paul Harding—will reunite for their first performance of a brand new show concept in North America. SVDDEN DEATH's sinister VOYD alias will also make an appearance for what promises to be one of the most bass-heavy sets of the fest.

The EDC Las Vegas 2021 lineup. Insomniac Events

The exultant announcement of the linup arrives after a turbulent period for Insomniac and its founder Pasquale Rotella.

Despite confirmation from Rotella that the initial May 2021 dates of EDC Las Vegas were firm, he ultimately announced that the festival would move to October due to its inability to align with Nevada's reopening plan and vaccination pipeline. After submitting a "robust safety plan" that he said complied with the state's COVID-19 guidelines, which were to take effect on May 1st, Clark County went on to introduce new measures that compromised the proposal's feasibility.

In the wake of the controversial postponement, Rotella hosted an acrimonious Reddit AMA wherein he answered questions from irate fans, many of whom took umbrage with an Instagram post—which has since been deleted—containing a controversial comment that told prospective attendees to "Book your flights, hotels & shuttles." He also vehemently defended the difficult decision to push the event, noting "catastrophic" consequences had he he risked moving forward.

EDC Las Vegas is now all systems go as Nevada's COVID-19 test positivity rate continues to fall, dropping to 3.6% as of June 3rd, according to data reviewed by local CBS affiliate KLAS-TV. Clark County cleared all state COVID-19 standards on May 27th, when the case rate fell below 200 per 100,000 people over the last month.

Eric Prydz performs at the 2014 edition of EDC Las Vegas. Wikimedia Commons

Insomniac has announced the lineups of a number of its music festivals in recent weeks, such as Beyond Wonderland in Southern California and the inaugural Lost In Dreams event in Las Vegas. The promoter also pulled the plug on its first-ever EDC event in Portugal, an event that would've celebrated 25 years of the illustrious festival brand.

Passes for the 2021 edition of EDC Las Vegas 2021 are sold out. Fans may join the waitlist for tickets here.

Check out the full lineup in alphabetic order below.

EDC Las Vegas 2021 Lineup:

12th Planet b2b SayMyName

12th Planet (throwback set)

1788-L

3LAU

Abraxis

AC Slater

Adaro

Adin

Afrojack b2b R3HAB

Ahmed Romel

Alan Walker

Alessandra Roncone

Alesso

Alison Wonderland

ALPHA 9

Aly & Fila

Andrew Bayer

Andrew Rayel

Anna Lunoe

ARMNHMR

ARTBAT

Arty

ATliens

Atmozfears

Audien

AudioFreq

Avision

Bellecour

Benny Benassi

BIJOU

Biscits

Black Coffee

Black V Neck

Blanke

Bleu Clair

BLOND:ISH

Blossom

Borgore

Born Dirty

BT

Casmalia

The Chainsmokers

Charlotte de Witte

Ciaran McAuley

CID

Claptone

Code Black

Cosmic Gate

Crime Family b2b blvck jesus b2b WSHNGTN

Cut Snake

Da Tweekaz

Dabin

Darksiderz b2b Mrotek

deadmau5

Declan James

Delta Heavy b2b Loadstar

DEVAULT

Dieselboy

Dillinja

Dimension

Diplo

Diplo b2b Lee Foss

DJ Diesel

DJ Snake

Dom Dolla

Dombresky

Don Diablo

Dr Phunk

Dr. Fresch

Dubfire b3b Nicole Moudaber b3b Paco Osuna

Duke Dumont

Dustycloud

Elephante

Eli Brown

Enrico Sangiouliano

Eric Prydz

Excision

Excision (detox set)

Fallen b2b Richter

Fatum

Ferry Corsten

Flosstradamus

Frank Walker

Fury

Gammer

Gammer b2 K?D

Ganesh

Ganja White Night

Geo

GG Magree

Ghastly

Grum

Gryffin (DJ set)

Gunz For Hire

Habstrakt

Haliene (live)

Herobust b2b Spag Heddy

Ilan Bluestone

Illuminize

Infected Mushroom

J. Worra

Jason Ross

Jauz

Jauz b2b Peekaboo

Jaytech

Jerome Isma-Ae

John Summit

Jorza

JOYRYDE (all DNB set)

Junkie Kid

Kai Tracid

Kaivon

Kaskade

Kayzo b2b Knife Party

Khromata

Kill Script

Kloud

Knife Party

KSHMR

Kygo

Lady Faith

Lane 8

Le Youth

Lee Foss

Lil Texas

Liquid Stranger

Loco Dice

Lost Kings

Loud Luxury

Louis The Child

LP Giobbi

Lucii

Luke Andy

Maceo Plex

Mad Dog

Maduk

Malaa

Marauda

Markus Schulz

Martin Garrix

Mathame

Maroda

MC Dino

Meduza

Michael Bibi

Midnight Tyrannosaurus

Mob Tactics b2b Prolix

Modestep

Moore Kismet

Morelia

Mr. Brooks

Muzz

NGHTMRE

Nicky Romero

Nina Kraviz

Nitti Gritti

Noisecontrollers

Noize Suppressor

Noizu

Oliver Heldens

OMNOM

Patrick Topping

Paul Oakenfold

Paul van Dyk

Peekaboo

Pendulum Trinity

Phantoms

Qrion

Ran-D

Reality Test

Reinier Zonneveld (live)

Rezz

Rob Gee

Sage Armstrong

Said The Sky

SayMyName (hardstyle set)

Seven Lions

Shei

Shiverz

SIDEPIECE

Sita Abellan

SLANDER

SLANDER b2b Said The Sky

Snakehips

Solardo

Solardo b2b Vintage Culture

Soren

Sub Zero Projects

Subtronics

Sullivan King

Sunny Lax

Svdden Death Presents VOYD

Tchami

Testpilot

The Martinez Brothers

The Prophet

Throttle

Tiësto

Timmy Trumpet

TOKiMONSTA

Toneshifterz

Tony Romera

Trice

Troyboi

Tsuruda

Tweekacore

Tyeguys

Vini Vici

Vintage Culture

VNSSA

Walker & Royce

Water Spirit

Wax Motif

Westend

Whethan

Wildstylez

William Black

Wooli

Wuki

Z-Trip

Zedd

Zhu

Zomboy



FOLLOW EDC LAS VEGAS:

Facebook: facebook.com/electricdaisycarnival

Twitter: twitter.com/EDC_LasVegas

Instagram: instagram.com/edc_lasvegas