EDC Las Vegas 2021 Safety Plan Includes COVID-19 Scent Detection Dogs, Negative Tests and Vaccines

EDC Las Vegas 2021 Safety Plan Includes COVID-19 Scent Detection Dogs, Negative Tests and Vaccines

The proposal notes that EDC Las Vegas is a "non-seated outdoor event" and "will not rely on social distancing as its method for health safety."
Author:
Publish date:

Insomniac

The proposal notes that EDC Las Vegas is a "non-seated outdoor event" and "will not rely on social distancing as its method for health safety."

As the fate of EDC Las Vegas hinges on a robust safety plan submitted to Nevada officials, details of the proposal paint a vivid picture of a mid-pandemic major music festival.

According to the plan, which was submitted to the Nevada Department of Business and Industry, Insomniac CEO and founder Pasquale Rotella estimated about 200,000 attendees would enter the festival over its planned May 21st to 23rd run. Local Fox affiliate station KVVU reports that EDC organizers will require face coverings and instate a "health pass" to ensure negative COVID-19 testing or vaccination.

Organizers are also considering the deployment of COVID-19 scent detection canines, pending the results of ongoing studies of their effectiveness. If deemed effective, Insomniac is planning to post the dogs at the entrances of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway to search attendees.

"If a canine alerts to a patron, the patron will be escorted to an isolation area where a second canine will search them," the proposal reads. "If both canines alert to the patron, a medical team member will administer a COVID-19 test on-site. If the patron tests positive, they will be required to leave the site and either (i) return home for quarantine or (ii) go to a predetermined quarantine location if the attendee has traveled from out of town."

The safety plan submitted to Nevada state officials includes mandatory face coverings and COVID-19 scent detection canines.

The safety plan submitted to Nevada state officials includes mandatory face coverings and COVID-19 scent detection canines.

The proposal also notes that EDC Las Vegas is a "non-seated outdoor event" and "will not rely on social distancing as its method for health safety." Such a measure will be predicated on each attendee or staff member either being fully vaccinated or testing tested negative for COVID-19, according to the proposal. The plan also says staff will provide a festival-branded face covering to those without PPE (personal protective equipment).

At the time of this article's publication, the safety plan has not yet been approved by the Nevada Department of Business and Industry. Spokesperson Teri Williams noted that the festival's promoters, Insomniac and Live Nation, have not yet submitted a revised proposal. If the plan is ultimately rejected, EDC Las Vegas will move to October 2021.

You can view the full safety proposal here.

FOLLOW EDC LAS VEGAS:

Facebook: facebook.com/electricdaisycarnival
Twitter: twitter.com/EDC_LasVegas
Instagram: instagram.com/edc_lasvegas

Related

EDC Las Vegas
EVENTS

EDC Las Vegas 2021 Will Move to October If "Robust Safety Plan" Is Rejected

In a new announcement, Pasquale Rotella said EDC Las Vegas 2021 is hinging on the approval of Nevada state officials.

EDC Las Vegas
EVENTS

Insomniac Officially Pulls the Plug On EDC Las Vegas, Announces 2021 Dates

EDC Las Vegas is the latest major festival brand to bite the bullet due to the impact of COVID-19.

EDC Las Vegas
EVENTS

New Live Nation Job Listings Point to EDC Las Vegas Keeping May 2021 Dates

The EDC Las Vegas-specific job listings include the phrase, "Travel required in May."

EDC Las Vegas
EVENTS

Pasquale Rotella Says "Nothing Has Changed" With EDC Las Vegas 2021 Dates

The Insomniac founder also promised a more comprehensive update "soon."

EDC Las Vegas 2019 aerial shot
EVENTS

EDC 2020 will Use the Entire Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Due to the removal of hundreds of RV hookups, EDC Las Vegas 2020 will have additional room around the neonGARDEN, quantumVALLEY, and more.

Alison Wonderland performing at EDC Orlando with pyrotechnics in 2019.
NEWS

Insomniac Postpones Beyond Wonderland but will Move Forward with EDC Las Vegas 2020

Pasquale Rotella has said that his team will implement new safety protocols at the 2020 edition of EDC Las Vegas.

EDC Orlando confetti and CO2 cannons.
EVENTS

Pasquale Rotella to Announce EDC Las Vegas 2019 Lineup on Night Owl Radio

At long last, this year's EDC Las Vegas lineup will be revealed.

nocturnal-wonderland-2016-arrests 2
EVENTS

Pasquale Rotella Confirms 2021 Postponement of Insomniac Festivals Due to COVID-19

Nocturnal Wonderland, Escape Psycho Circus, EDC Orlando, and Dreamstate SoCal have been tabled.