Here Are the EDC Las Vegas 2021 Stage-by-Stage Lineups

With EDC Las Vegas only weeks away, there's no better time than now to start planning which stages you'll be checking out all weekend long. And we're here to help.

Deciding which stages you'll want to visit is a daunting task with the festival's staggering lineup, especially considering the sheer size of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Whether you plan on camping out at the bassPOD or running between the kineticFIELD and circuitGROUNDS, here you can find every artist and discover which of the eight stages they'll perform on.

EDC Las Vegas 2021: kineticFIELD

Needless to say, the kineticFIELD lineup is huge. From Kaskade to The Chainsmokers to a collaborative DJ set from SLANDER and Said The Sky, Insomniac has booked something for everyone at their flagship festival's most iconic stage.

EDC Las Vegas 2021 Kinetic Field Lineup c/o Press

EDC Las Vegas 2021: circuitGROUNDS

Fan-favorites like Alison Wonderland, Excision, Martin Garrix, and many more will be hosting takeovers at the circuitGROUNDS. Expect the excitement to be off the charts here all weekend long.

EDC Las Vegas 2021 Circuit Grounds Lineup c/o Press

EDC Las Vegas 2021: cosmicMEADOW

The cosmicMEADOW screams diversity. Catch artists like Wax Motif and VNSSA delivering intoxicating house beats while Moore Kismet, Dabin, and ZHU show out with their one-of-a-kind performances.

EDC Las Vegas 2021 Cosmic Meadow Lineup c/o Press

EDC Las Vegas 2021: bassPOD

Bassheads, rejoice. The bassPOD has got you covered if you're looking for heavy-hitters to keep your neck sore all weekend long. NGHTMRE, Zomboy, and even Shaquille O'Neal (or DJ Diesel) will be decimating the crowd here.

EDC Las Vegas 2021 Basspod Lineup c/o Press

EDC Las Vegas 2021: wasteLAND

If you're in search of hardstyle, look no further than wasteLAND. The likes of Darksiderz, Gammer, Junkie Kid, Lil Texas, and so many more will keep you jumping up and down until the sun comes up.

EDC Las Vegas 2021 Wasteland Lineup c/o Press

EDC Las Vegas 2021: neonGARDEN

The neonGARDEN offers that deep, thumping techno sound we all know and love. Find Charlotte de Witte, Black Coffee, and Nina Kraviz here, as well as Dubfire, Nicole Moudaber, and Paco Osuna performing a B3B set for the ages.

EDC Las Vegas 2021 Neon Garden Lineup c/o Press

EDC Las Vegas 2021: quantumVALLEY

Insomniac always puts on for trance fans and they've brought out the big guns at the quantumVALLEY. Alpha 9, Markus Schulz, Cosmic Gate, Paul Oakenfold, Audien, and more will spin here.

EDC Las Vegas 2021 Quantum Valley Lineup c/o Press

EDC Las Vegas 2021: stereoBLOOM

While there's been plenty of house music on other stages, stereoBLOOM is built strictly for the shape-cutters. Some of the hottest rising acts in the scene, like John Summit and Bleu Clair, will be joining favorites like Dr. Fresch and BIJOU for a top-tier experience.

EDC Las Vegas 2021 Stereo Bloom Lineup c/o Press

EDC Las Vegas is set to take place October 22-24. Those interested in checking out EDC Week can learn more about the events taking place throughout Sin City here.

