EDC Las Vegas 2022 Dates Revealed

An email sent to EDC Las Vegas 2021 ticket-holders by Insomniac founder and CEO Pasquale Rotella revealed the event's spring 2022 dates.

Pandemic be damned, EDC Las Vegas fans can now mark their calendars for the festival's 2022 edition.

According to an email sent to ticket-holders for the 2021 fest, the 2022 iteration of EDC Las Vegas has been scheduled for May 20-22. In a statement, Insomniac founder and CEO Pasquale Rotella acknowledged the "rough couple of years" leading up to this year's 25th edition while announcing special rewards for the event's stalwart supporters.

"I wanted to take a moment to thank you for joining us under the electric sky in 2021. I know it’s been a rough couple of years getting to this point, but I’m excited to know we’ll all be reunited once again on the dance floor & celebrating 25 years of EDC in October!" Rotella said. "In appreciation for sticking with us on this journey, I wanted to do something special if you're able to join us at EDC Las Vegas 2022 as well."

Those who purchase pre-sale passes will also receive one "Insomniac token," which offers free access to one day of a festival of their choice in 2022. The token can be used to attend HARD Summer, Nocturnal Wonderland, and Escape Halloween, among other festivals.

The 2019 edition of EDC Las Vegas. Calder Wilson/Insomniac Events

In a watershed moment for the electronic dance music festival scene, Rotella recently announced that ticket-purchasers for all of Insomniac's events must provide proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours to gain entry. That includes EDC Las Vegas 2021, which is scheduled for October 22-24. Insomniac has not yet stated whether the mandate will remain in effect for the festival's 2022 edition, but fans are safe to assume it will.

Pre-sale passes for EDC Las Vegas 2022 will become available Tuesday, August 31st at 10AM PT (1PM ET). GA will begin at $319, GA+ at $499, and VIP at $779. You can purchase tickets here.

Check out Rotella's emailed statement in full below.

