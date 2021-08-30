August 31, 2021
EDC Las Vegas 2022 Dates Revealed
Publish date:

EDC Las Vegas 2022 Dates Revealed

An email sent to EDC Las Vegas 2021 ticket-holders by Insomniac founder and CEO Pasquale Rotella revealed the event's spring 2022 dates.
Author:

Jake West/Insomniac

An email sent to EDC Las Vegas 2021 ticket-holders by Insomniac founder and CEO Pasquale Rotella revealed the event's spring 2022 dates.

Pandemic be damned, EDC Las Vegas fans can now mark their calendars for the festival's 2022 edition.

According to an email sent to ticket-holders for the 2021 fest, the 2022 iteration of EDC Las Vegas has been scheduled for May 20-22. In a statement, Insomniac founder and CEO Pasquale Rotella acknowledged the "rough couple of years" leading up to this year's 25th edition while announcing special rewards for the event's stalwart supporters.

"I wanted to take a moment to thank you for joining us under the electric sky in 2021. I know it’s been a rough couple of years getting to this point, but I’m excited to know we’ll all be reunited once again on the dance floor & celebrating 25 years of EDC in October!" Rotella said. "In appreciation for sticking with us on this journey, I wanted to do something special if you're able to join us at EDC Las Vegas 2022 as well."

Those who purchase pre-sale passes will also receive one "Insomniac token," which offers free access to one day of a festival of their choice in 2022. The token can be used to attend HARD Summer, Nocturnal Wonderland, and Escape Halloween, among other festivals.

edc las vegas 2019

The 2019 edition of EDC Las Vegas.

Recommended Articles

edc las vegas
EVENTS

EDC Las Vegas 2022 Dates Revealed

An email sent to EDC Las Vegas 2021 ticket-holders by Insomniac founder and CEO Pasquale Rotella revealed the event's spring 2022 dates.

eric prydz factory 93 los angeles
EVENTS

Eric Prydz Drops ID-Filled Factory 93 DJ Set in LA: Watch the Full Performance

A YouTuber recorded and shared the full, mind-bending set in 4K resolution.

Nora En Pure performing during sunset at Purified, Brooklyn Mirage
EVENTS

Inside Nora En Pure's Long-Awaited Return to The Brooklyn Mirage

Nora En Pure invited Cassian, Marsh, Dosem, and All Living Things to The Brooklyn Mirage for a proper Purified celebration.

In a watershed moment for the electronic dance music festival scene, Rotella recently announced that ticket-purchasers for all of Insomniac's events must provide proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours to gain entry. That includes EDC Las Vegas 2021, which is scheduled for October 22-24. Insomniac has not yet stated whether the mandate will remain in effect for the festival's 2022 edition, but fans are safe to assume it will.

Pre-sale passes for EDC Las Vegas 2022 will become available Tuesday, August 31st at 10AM PT (1PM ET). GA will begin at $319, GA+ at $499, and VIP at $779. You can purchase tickets here.

Check out Rotella's emailed statement in full below.

E91HRPEVcAIiMot
edclv_2022_mk_an_presale_email_1200x_r05-copy_04_np04av-1024x630

FOLLOW EDC LAS VEGAS:

Facebook: facebook.com/electricdaisycarnival
Twitter: twitter.com/EDC_LasVegas
Instagram: instagram.com/edc_lasvegas

Related

EDC Las Vegas 2019 aerial shot
EVENTS

Confirmed: EDC Las Vegas to Move Forward With May 2021 Dates

Insomniac founder and CEO Pasquale Rotella confirmed the news in a triumphant Instagram post.

EDC Las Vegas
EVENTS

EDC Las Vegas 2021 Will Move to October If "Robust Safety Plan" Is Rejected

In a new announcement, Pasquale Rotella said EDC Las Vegas 2021 is hinging on the approval of Nevada state officials.

EDC Las Vegas
EVENTS

Pasquale Rotella Clarifies News Surrounding EDC Las Vegas Safety Plan

The Insomniac boss took to Reddit to quell concerns surrounding conflicting reports on the promoter's safety plan for EDC Las Vegas 2021.

EDC Las Vegas
EVENTS

EDC Las Vegas Officially Moved to October 2021, New Dates Announced

The somber news arrives on the heels of a recent announcement by Pasquale Rotella that the festival's May 2021 dates were moving forward.

EDC Las Vegas
EVENTS

Pasquale Rotella Says "Nothing Has Changed" With EDC Las Vegas 2021 Dates

The Insomniac founder also promised a more comprehensive update "soon."

EDC Las Vegas
EVENTS

Insomniac Officially Pulls the Plug On EDC Las Vegas, Announces 2021 Dates

EDC Las Vegas is the latest major festival brand to bite the bullet due to the impact of COVID-19.

edc las vegas
EVENTS

EDC Las Vegas 2021 Lineup Revealed

Eric Prydz, Zedd, REZZ, and many more will appear at the 2021 edition of EDC Las Vegas, which will unveil a new stage.

EDC Las Vegas
EVENTS

New Live Nation Job Listings Point to EDC Las Vegas Keeping May 2021 Dates

The EDC Las Vegas-specific job listings include the phrase, "Travel required in May."