EDC Las Vegas Unveils Massive 2022 Lineup With ILLENIUM, Porter Robinson, More

This might just be EDC Las Vegas' biggest lineup to date.

Insomniac Events

Nearly six months after the 25th anniversary of EDC Las Vegas, Insomniac Events has announced one of the biggest lineups in the festival’s history.

Insomniac has included virtually all of the biggest names in electronic music and then some. ILLENIUM, Zedd, Porter Robinson, Armin van Buuren, Charlotte de Witte and so many more are set to grace one or two of the many stages.

Aside from the headliners, there's a little bit of something for everyone. House music fans are set with the likes of Jayda G, LP Giobbi, and Lee Foss while bassheads can rage to Zeds Dead, Excision, SVDDEN DEATH, and so many more. In a surprising move, Grimes will also be performing a DJ set.

In usual EDC fashion, Insomniac has booked a handful of unique back-to-backs that will serve as some of the biggest attention-grabbers of the weekend. NGHTMRE and Big Gigantic are slated as BIG NGHTMRE while 4B and Valentino Khan have dubbed their collaborative set as Hulk Gang. One of the most exciting will undoubtedly be Doctor P and Funtcase, who will be spinning a rare throwback dubstep set. 

Check out the full lineup below.

EDC Las Vegas 2022 Lineup

EDC Las Vegas will take place on May 20th through 22nd at its usual venue, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Just like in years past, attendees will be given the option to camp as well as stay at hotels and shuttle to and from the strip. With lifted COVID restrictions, this will be the biggest event Insomniac has held since EDC Las Vegas' 2019 edition.

Those interested in attending can find tickets, camping, and travel accommodation info here.

