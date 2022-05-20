Stream: EDC Las Vegas 2022 is Now Live
Those who can't attend EDC Las Vegas this weekend, fear not. Your favorite artist may be one of the many featured on Insomniac's livestream.
The official EDC broadcast this weekend is packed full of some of the biggest names on the festival bill, including Dillon Francis, ARMNHMR, Uniiqu3, LP Giobbi, John Summit, and more. Also included are some of the exciting back-to-back sets such as GIGANTIC NGHTMRE (Big Gigantic and NGHTMRE), BIJOU b2b Habstrakt, GG Magree and Mija's So Tuff So Cute, Nostalgix b2b Wenzday, and AC Slater b2b Chris Lorenzo.
Tune in via InsomniacTV below.
Recommended Articles
Stream: EDC Las Vegas 2022 is Now Live
Dillon Francis, ARMNHMR, Uniiqu3, LP Giobbi, and more will all be featured in Insomniac's live stream this weekend.
EDM.com Playlist Picks: Flume, Dr. Fresch, Tchami & More [5/20/22]
New major releases include tracks from KUURO, G Jones & Lady Bee and more.
Help Decide Who Will Take Home an Electronic Dance Music Award This Year
This year's nominees include David Guetta, Kaskade, deadmau5, REZZ, Swedish House Mafia, Alison Wonderland, The Weeknd, and more.
This year's EDC Las Vegas is set to be the festival's biggest yet. We've compiled a list of the most unmissable events and sights at the outing, including the addition of a ninth stage. Those attending can find stage-by-stage lineups here.
FOLLOW EDC LAS VEGAS:
Facebook: facebook.com/electricdaisycarnival
Twitter: twitter.com/EDC_LasVegas
Instagram: instagram.com/edc_lasvegas
Website: lasvegas.electricdaisycarnival.com