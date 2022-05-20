Stream: EDC Las Vegas 2022 is Now Live

Those who can't attend EDC Las Vegas this weekend, fear not. Your favorite artist may be one of the many featured on Insomniac's livestream.

The official EDC broadcast this weekend is packed full of some of the biggest names on the festival bill, including Dillon Francis, ARMNHMR, Uniiqu3, LP Giobbi, John Summit, and more. Also included are some of the exciting back-to-back sets such as GIGANTIC NGHTMRE (Big Gigantic and NGHTMRE), BIJOU b2b Habstrakt, GG Magree and Mija's So Tuff So Cute, Nostalgix b2b Wenzday, and AC Slater b2b Chris Lorenzo.

Tune in via InsomniacTV below.

This year's EDC Las Vegas is set to be the festival's biggest yet. We've compiled a list of the most unmissable events and sights at the outing, including the addition of a ninth stage. Those attending can find stage-by-stage lineups here.

