EDC Las Vegas Announces Stage-By-Stage Lineups for 2022 Festival

Insomniac has announced the artists for eight stages, with the lineup for the festival's ninth and newest stage, bionicJUNGLE, coming soon.

Brian Rapaport

With less than one month until EDC Las Vegas, Insomniac has announced the stage-by-stage lineups for the 2022 festival, which is set to take place at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway May 20-22.

Each year Insomniac unveils an enormous lineup for EDC Las Vegas, where over 200 artists perform across eight stages throughout the weekend. This year, a number of those artists will take to a brand new, ninth stage called bionicJUNGLE, which will focus on house music.

Each classic stage is organized into its own unique sonic identity, making it easier for you to navigate the festival and discover music by the artists you love. 

You can check out all eight of the lineups organized by stage below and stay tuned for Insomniac to announce the bionicJUNGLE bill.  

kineticFIELD

Ac Slater B2B Chris Lorenzo, Acraze, Alan Walker, Alok, Armin Van Buuren, ARMNHMR, Audien, Autograf, Cat Dealers, David Guetta & Morten Present: Future Rave, Deorro, DJ Snake, Dom Dolla, Fisher, Gem & Tauri, Illenium, Imanbek, Joel Corry, Kaskade Redux, Kream, Lp Giobbi, Nostalgix B2B Wenzday, Porter Robinson (DJ Set), Seven Lions, Tiesto, Timmy Trumpet, Vintage Culture, Zedd. 

EDC Vegas 2022 stage lineup for Kinetic Field

circuitGROUNDS

Alesso, Ann Clue, Blossom, Boris Brejcha, Charlotte De Witte, Chris Lake, Eric Prydz, Excision, James Hype, Jason Ross, John Summit, Kaskade And Deadmau5 Present KX5, Kayzo, Lee Foss, Luttrell, Matroda, Meduza, Moore Kismet, Nora En Pure, Rezz, Sidepiece, Subtronics, Testpilot, Tinlicker, Westend, Zeds Dead, ZHU. 

EDC Vegas 2022 stage lineup for Circuit Grounds

cosmicMEADOW

A-Trak B2B Craze, Acraze, Air2earth, Bijou B2B Habstrakt, Diesel, Dillon Francis, Dot, Duck Sauce, Even Giia, Gigantic Nghtmre, Good Times Ahead, Grimes (DJ Set), Hulk Gang (4B + Valentino Kahn), Jai Wolf, Jauz, JSTJR, K?D, Kasablanca, Madeon (DJ Set), Mitis, Nitepunk, Nitti Gritti B2B Wuki, Partiboi69, Qrion, San Holo, Shiba San, So Tuff So Cute, Tchami, Tsha, Uniiqu3, Wax Motif, Wenzday, Westend B2B Lucati, Whipped Cream, Yellow Claw, Yolanda Be Cool.

EDC Vegas 2022 stage lineup for Cosmic Meadow

bassPOD

1991, A.M.C, Alix Perez B2B Imanu, Atliens, Bear Grillz B2B Kompany, Blunts & Blondes, Borgore, Definitive B2B Replicant, Delta Heavy B2B Koven B2B Muzz, Doctor P B2B Funtcase (Classics Set), Eprom, Excision Detox, Fallen B2B Richter, Friction B2B Kanine, Ganja White Night, Getter B2B Space Laces, Hybrid Minds, Jessica Auiffred, Kai Wachi, Lab Group, Level Up, Liquid Stranger, Macky Gee, Marauda, Riot Ten, Rusko, Sub Focus & Wilkinson Present: Portals, Subtronics B2B Boogie T, Svdden Death, Virtual Riot, Zomboy.

EDC Vegas 2022 stage lineup for basspod

neonGARDEN

Adam Beyer, Anfisa Letyago, Avision, Ben Bohmer (Live), Charlotte De Witte Presents Kntxt, Deborah De Luca, Dennis Cruz, Dom Dolla, Enrico Sangiuliano, Fjaak (DJ Set), Honey Dijon, I Hate Models, Ilario Alicante, Indira Paganotto, Jayda G, Joseph Capriati, Ms.Mada, Onyvaa, Richie Hawtin, Sinopoli B2B Danyelino, Tale Of Us. 

EDC Vegas 2022 stage lineup for Neon Garden

stereoBLOOM (Hosted by Insomniac Records)

A-Trak (House Set), Alyx Ander, Biscits, Boston Bun, Capozzi, Chapter & Verse, CID, Cloonee, Coco & Breezy, Deeper Purpose, Francis Mercier, Gene Farris, Honeyluv, Hugel, Juaz: Off The Deep End, Joshwa, LP Giobbi B2B Born Dirty, Lucati, Majestic, Manolo, Martin Ikin, Mary Droppinz, Matroda B2B Bleu Clair, Nostalgix, Sam Divine, Vintage Culture B2B James Hype, Volac, Westend B2B Black V Neck.

EDC Vegas 2022 stage lineup for Stereo Bloom

wasteLAND (Hosted by Basscon)

Adrenalize, Audiofreq/Code Black & Toneshifterz Present: 3 Blokes, Ben Nicky Presents: Xtreme, Crime Family, D-Sturb, Da Tweekaz, Darksiderz, Darren Styles, Deadly Guns, DJ Anime, DJ Issac, Dr Phunk, Headhunterz, Hpnotic B2B Lucky Rabbit, Junkie Kid B2B GEO, Kami, Lady Faith, Lil Texas, Link, Llllnnnn, Lny Tnz, Mad Dog, Omar Santana, Radical Redemption, Rob Gee, Soren, Sound Rush, Sub Zero Project, Talon, Tnt, Tweekacore, Warface, Wildstylez. 

EDC Vegas 2022 stage lineup for Wasteland

quantumVALLEY (Hosted By Dreamstate)

Aly & Fila, Andrew Rayel, Astrix, ATB, Atdusk, Cosmic Gate, Craig Connelly, Ferry Corsten, Gabriel & Dresden, Giuseppe Ottaviani Live 3.0, Hana, Ilan Bluestone, John O'Callaghan, Jorza, Khromata, Marlo, Mat Zo, Matt Fax, Mr. Brooks, Paul Van Dyk, Pretty Pink, Renegade System, Ruben De Ronde, Schala, Taylor Torrence, Tempo Giusto, Tritonal, Vini Vici, Xijaro & P.

EDC Vegas 2022 stage lineup for Quantum Valley

