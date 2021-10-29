EDC Las Vegas 2022 Tickets Go On Sale
There's no time to unpack your stuff—the next EDC Las Vegas is just over six months away.
This afternoon, Insomniac announced that tickets to the next edition of their long-running flagship music festival are on sale now. Those who purchase soon can take advantage of their "early owl" pricing, which typically offers some of the lowest prices headliners can find. Like previous years, those interested can start layaway plans that only require an initial deposit of $10.
It's still way too early to speculate who will take the stage under the electric sky next year. However, previous fests have featured performances from Alison Wonderland, Excision, Black Coffee, Zedd, deadmau5, Marshmello, REZZ, and basically every other major DJ on planet Earth. So pretty much anyone is fair game at this point.
The next chapter in the EDC Las Vegas saga will take place May 20-22, 2022 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. You can learn more about the event and purchase tickets here.
