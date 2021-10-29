Skip to main content
October 29, 2021
EDC Las Vegas 2022 Tickets Go On Sale
EDC Las Vegas 2022 Tickets Go On Sale

Just days after the 2021 edition of the event, tickets to next year's EDC Las Vegas were made available for purchase.
Jake West/Insomniac

There's no time to unpack your stuff—the next EDC Las Vegas is just over six months away.

This afternoon, Insomniac announced that tickets to the next edition of their long-running flagship music festival are on sale now. Those who purchase soon can take advantage of their "early owl" pricing, which typically offers some of the lowest prices headliners can find. Like previous years, those interested can start layaway plans that only require an initial deposit of $10.

It's still way too early to speculate who will take the stage under the electric sky next year. However, previous fests have featured performances from Alison Wonderland, Excision, Black Coffee, Zedd, deadmau5, Marshmello, REZZ, and basically every other major DJ on planet Earth. So pretty much anyone is fair game at this point.

The next chapter in the EDC Las Vegas saga will take place May 20-22, 2022 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. You can learn more about the event and purchase tickets here.

edc las vegas
EVENTS

5 hours ago
avicii
MUSIC RELEASES

Celebrate 10 Years of Avicii's "Levels" With New Video From His Final Performance

"Levels (Live in Ibiza 2016)" was recorded on August 28th, 2016 at the Ushuaïa Ibiza.

5 hours ago
ade
EVENTS

ADE Announces 2022 Dates, Return of Pro Conference

The ADE Pro conference was cancelled in 2021 due to stringent guidelines from the Dutch government.

9 hours ago

