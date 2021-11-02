Photos: Relive the Dazzling 25th Anniversary of EDC In Las Vegas

EDC is arguably today's largest dance music festival brand.

Insomniac hosts many other successful events all around the world, but the fabled Electric Daisy Carnival remains the EDM scene's quintessential fest. For 25 years the company has tirelessly cultivated the brand into what we know EDC to be today, and this year there was a heightened sense that they felt a need to go bigger than ever after two brutal years without its flagship Vegas edition.

And that's exactly what they did. From a mind-blowing drone show to their signature fireworks displays, EDC Las Vegas 2021 encapsulated everything that fans love about the festival.

EDM.com was on the ground all weekend to capture the event's most memorable moments, which you can relive below. You may have also gotten your picture taken at some point, which you can find in our special "Faces of EDC" feature.

3LAU performs on the kineticFIELD stage at EDC Las Vegas 2021. brphoto.co

Kaskade performs on the kineticFIELD stage at EDC Las Vegas 2021. brphoto.co

Loud Luxury perform on the kineticFIELD stage at EDC Las Vegas 2021. brphoto.co

SLANDER and Said The Sky perform on the kineticFIELD stage at EDC Las Vegas 2021. brphoto.co

GG Magree performs on the cosmicMEADOW stage at EDC Las Vegas 2021. brphoto.co

Zedd performs on the cosmicMEADOW stage at EDC Las Vegas 2021. brphoto.co

In case you weren't able to make EDC 2021, you can view the full photo gallery from EDC Las Vegas 2021 below. Tickets for EDC Vegas 2022 are available here.

100 Gallery 100 Images

FOLLOW EDC LAS VEGAS:

Facebook: facebook.com/electricdaisycarnival

Twitter: twitter.com/EDC_LasVegas

Instagram: instagram.com/edc_lasvegas

Website: lasvegas.electricdaisycarnival.com