Take a Look Inside EDC Las Vegas' Brand New Stage, bionicJUNGLE

Insomniac will soon release the 2022 lineup for the festival's ninth and newest stage.

Ivan Meneses

EDC Las Vegas' new stage, bionicJUNGLE, will be a cool addition to one of the hottest festivals in the world.

The announcement comes weeks ahead of the 2022 iteration of EDC Las Vegas. The new stage will be located between neonGARDEN and Polygon Park, and it will feature DJs playing various sub-genres of house music. Insomniac Events founder Pasquale Rotella took to Instagram to announce bionicJUNGLE, adding that the lineup for the festival's ninth and newest stage will be revealed "soon."

The bionicJUNGLE stage was first unveiled back in February at EDC México, which featured performances by Afrojack, Da Tweekaz, Carl Cox, CamelPhat, and many more. A video shared via the festival's official Twitter account captures a glimpse into the lush, jungle-themed stage with pulsing house and techno music.

EDC Las Vegas is one of the biggest electronic music festivals in the world, bringing together hundreds of thousands from around the globe. The most renowned names in dance music, like ILLENIUM, Zedd, Porter Robinson and Armin van Buuren, are set to carry festival-goers into the night this year. Check out the full lineup here.

You can purchase tickets to EDC Las Vegas 2022 here.

