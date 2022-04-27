Take a Look Inside EDC Las Vegas' Brand New Stage, bionicJUNGLE
EDC Las Vegas' new stage, bionicJUNGLE, will be a cool addition to one of the hottest festivals in the world.
The announcement comes weeks ahead of the 2022 iteration of EDC Las Vegas. The new stage will be located between neonGARDEN and Polygon Park, and it will feature DJs playing various sub-genres of house music. Insomniac Events founder Pasquale Rotella took to Instagram to announce bionicJUNGLE, adding that the lineup for the festival's ninth and newest stage will be revealed "soon."
The bionicJUNGLE stage was first unveiled back in February at EDC México, which featured performances by Afrojack, Da Tweekaz, Carl Cox, CamelPhat, and many more. A video shared via the festival's official Twitter account captures a glimpse into the lush, jungle-themed stage with pulsing house and techno music.
EDC Las Vegas is one of the biggest electronic music festivals in the world, bringing together hundreds of thousands from around the globe. The most renowned names in dance music, like ILLENIUM, Zedd, Porter Robinson and Armin van Buuren, are set to carry festival-goers into the night this year. Check out the full lineup here.
Recommended Articles
Take a Look Inside EDC Las Vegas' Brand New Stage, bionicJUNGLE
Insomniac will soon release the 2022 lineup for the festival's ninth and newest stage.
The Chainsmokers, Alesso, Moore Kismet, More to Perform at Pride In The Park Chicago
The two-day dance music festival and LGBTQ+ celebration will return to Chicago's iconic Grant Park this summer.
22 Photos That Encapsulate the Mind-Blowing Live Production of Ultra 2022
Few can pull off the dazzling visual spectacles of Miami's Ultra Music Festival.
You can purchase tickets to EDC Las Vegas 2022 here.
FOLLOW EDC LAS VEGAS:
Facebook: facebook.com/electricdaisycarnival
Twitter: twitter.com/EDC_LasVegas
Instagram: instagram.com/edc_lasvegas
Website: lasvegas.electricdaisycarnival.com