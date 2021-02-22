Pasquale Rotella Confirms EDC Las Vegas and Beyond Wonderland's 2021 Dates Still On—For Now

Pasquale Rotella Confirms EDC Las Vegas and Beyond Wonderland's 2021 Dates Still On—For Now

In a post announcing Insomniac's new Florida event, "Abduction 2021," Rotella shared an update on two of his company's biggest events.
Author:
Publish date:

Insomniac

Insomniac's Pasquale Rotella recently updated fans on the state of EDC Las Vegas and Beyond Wonderland in 2021. In a comment on a recent Instagram post, Rotella shared that his company is "continuing to plan" the events for their scheduled dates, bur cautioned that things could change.

"I know a lot of you are looking for an EDCLV update, so yes, we’re continuing to plan EDC Las Vegas & Beyond Wonderland for their scheduled dates," Rotella wrote. "There continues to be new developments & we’re in constant communication with local officials. If things change, however, we have backup dates in place & I’ll let you know soon."

The post that contains Rotella's comment was published to announce Insomniac's brand new Orlando, Florida event, Abduction 2021. In April 2021, Insomniac will be returning to Lot 54 at The Vanguard for a new single-day festival.

The vast majority of festival organizers around the world have been forced to cancel or postpone their events due to the health and safety concerns precipitated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While cases are currently declining in many regions as vaccination distribution accelerates, many have asked if the state of the pandemic will reach a point where it is safe enough to host the large-scale events on their scheduled dates. Rotella stated that they are in "constant communication with local officials," but specific details on the planning and health and safety procedures for EDC Las Vegas and Beyond Wonderland 2021 are not readily available at this time. 

At the time of this article's publication, EDC Las Vegas is scheduled for May 21st to 23rd, 2021 and Beyond Wonderland is slated for June 25th and 26th. In his comment, Rotella shared that Insomniac has backup dates in place in case they decide to postpone the events, but those have not yet been revealed.

FOLLOW INSOMNIAC:

Facebook: facebook.com/insomniacevents
Twitter: twitter.com/insomniacevents
Instagram: instagram.com/insomniacevents

Related

Alison Wonderland performing at EDC Orlando with pyrotechnics in 2019.
NEWS

Insomniac Postpones Beyond Wonderland but will Move Forward with EDC Las Vegas 2020

Pasquale Rotella has said that his team will implement new safety protocols at the 2020 edition of EDC Las Vegas.

Middlelands
EVENTS

Pasquale Rotella Hints at 2021 Return of Middlelands

Pasquale Rotella teased the return of Insomniac's medieval-themed festival on Instagram.

nocturnal-wonderland-2016-arrests 2
EVENTS

Pasquale Rotella Confirms 2021 Postponement of Insomniac Festivals Due to COVID-19

Nocturnal Wonderland, Escape Psycho Circus, EDC Orlando, and Dreamstate SoCal have been tabled.

A color head shot of Insomniac Events founder Pasquale Rotella wearing a black hat and jacket.
NEWS

Pasquale Rotella Gives Update on EDC Las Vegas 2020 in Light of COVID-19 Developments

Insomniac has followed the lead of other promoters and issued a statement that reflects the uncertainties of our time.

A color head shot of Insomniac Events founder Pasquale Rotella wearing a black hat and jacket.
NEWS

Pasquale Rotella Teases Beyond Wonderland PNW, New EDC Events, and More in 2020 "State of Insomniac"

2020 is shaping up to be quite a year for Insomniac.

EDC Las Vegas
EVENTS

Pasquale Rotella Reveals EDC Las Vegas 2020 Theme: ‘kineticZEN’

2020 is the year for mindfulness.

EDC Las Vegas 2019 aerial shot
EVENTS

EDC 2020 will Use the Entire Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Due to the removal of hundreds of RV hookups, EDC Las Vegas 2020 will have additional room around the neonGARDEN, quantumVALLEY, and more.

A crowd and stage photo taken during the 2018 edition of Beyond Wonderland showing fireworks during Showtek's set.
NEWS

Insomniac's Beyond Wonderland Virtual Rave-A-Thon had 3.5 Million Viewers

In addition to sharing the number of attendees, Pasquale Rotella hinted that future virtual events are in the works.