Pasquale Rotella Confirms EDC Las Vegas and Beyond Wonderland's 2021 Dates Still On—For Now

Insomniac's Pasquale Rotella recently updated fans on the state of EDC Las Vegas and Beyond Wonderland in 2021. In a comment on a recent Instagram post, Rotella shared that his company is "continuing to plan" the events for their scheduled dates, bur cautioned that things could change.

"I know a lot of you are looking for an EDCLV update, so yes, we’re continuing to plan EDC Las Vegas & Beyond Wonderland for their scheduled dates," Rotella wrote. "There continues to be new developments & we’re in constant communication with local officials. If things change, however, we have backup dates in place & I’ll let you know soon."

The post that contains Rotella's comment was published to announce Insomniac's brand new Orlando, Florida event, Abduction 2021. In April 2021, Insomniac will be returning to Lot 54 at The Vanguard for a new single-day festival.

The vast majority of festival organizers around the world have been forced to cancel or postpone their events due to the health and safety concerns precipitated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While cases are currently declining in many regions as vaccination distribution accelerates, many have asked if the state of the pandemic will reach a point where it is safe enough to host the large-scale events on their scheduled dates. Rotella stated that they are in "constant communication with local officials," but specific details on the planning and health and safety procedures for EDC Las Vegas and Beyond Wonderland 2021 are not readily available at this time.

At the time of this article's publication, EDC Las Vegas is scheduled for May 21st to 23rd, 2021 and Beyond Wonderland is slated for June 25th and 26th. In his comment, Rotella shared that Insomniac has backup dates in place in case they decide to postpone the events, but those have not yet been revealed.

