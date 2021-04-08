New Live Nation Job Listings Point to EDC Las Vegas Keeping May 2021 Dates

A slew of new job listings posted by major music festival promoter Live Nation seem to have confirmed the May 2021 dates of the company's flagship event, EDC Las Vegas.

In light of the impact of COVID-19, the road to the fest's 2021 edition has been shrouded in uncertainty. In a late-March announcement, Insomniac founder and CEO Pasquale Rotella said the promoter submitted a "robust safety plan" to Nevada officials which, if approved by the state, would allow them to move forward with the festival's planned dates of May 21st to 23rd. However, he cautioned that if the plan is rejected, EDC Las Vegas will move to October 2021.

Some of the EDC Las Vegas-specific job listings, which were published yesterday, April 7th, include the phrase, "Travel required in May." The verbiage is as close to a smoking gun as fans could hope for. You can view one of the postings here.

It's worth noting that at the time of his Instagram post, Rotella said fans can expect a concrete update by today, April 8th. However, at the time of this article's publication, the May 2021 dates of EDC Las Vegas have not yet been officially verified as firm by either Live Nation or Insomniac.

