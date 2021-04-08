New Live Nation Job Listings Point to EDC Las Vegas Keeping May 2021 Dates

New Live Nation Job Listings Point to EDC Las Vegas Keeping May 2021 Dates

The EDC Las Vegas-specific job listings include the phrase, "Travel required in May."
Author:
Publish date:

Insomniac

The EDC Las Vegas-specific job listings include the phrase, "Travel required in May."

A slew of new job listings posted by major music festival promoter Live Nation seem to have confirmed the May 2021 dates of the company's flagship event, EDC Las Vegas.

In light of the impact of COVID-19, the road to the fest's 2021 edition has been shrouded in uncertainty. In a late-March announcement, Insomniac founder and CEO Pasquale Rotella said the promoter submitted a "robust safety plan" to Nevada officials which, if approved by the state, would allow them to move forward with the festival's planned dates of May 21st to 23rd. However, he cautioned that if the plan is rejected, EDC Las Vegas will move to October 2021.

Some of the EDC Las Vegas-specific job listings, which were published yesterday, April 7th, include the phrase, "Travel required in May." The verbiage is as close to a smoking gun as fans could hope for. You can view one of the postings here.

It's worth noting that at the time of his Instagram post, Rotella said fans can expect a concrete update by today, April 8th. However, at the time of this article's publication, the May 2021 dates of EDC Las Vegas have not yet been officially verified as firm by either Live Nation or Insomniac.

FOLLOW EDC LAS VEGAS:

Facebook: facebook.com/electricdaisycarnival
Twitter: twitter.com/EDC_LasVegas
Instagram: instagram.com/edc_lasvegas

Related

EDC Las Vegas
EVENTS

Pasquale Rotella Says "Nothing Has Changed" With EDC Las Vegas 2021 Dates

The Insomniac founder also promised a more comprehensive update "soon."

EDC Las Vegas
EVENTS

EDC Las Vegas 2021 Will Move to October If "Robust Safety Plan" Is Rejected

In a new announcement, Pasquale Rotella said EDC Las Vegas 2021 is hinging on the approval of Nevada state officials.

EDC Las Vegas
EVENTS

Insomniac Officially Pulls the Plug On EDC Las Vegas, Announces 2021 Dates

EDC Las Vegas is the latest major festival brand to bite the bullet due to the impact of COVID-19.

A photo of fireworks going off above EDC Las Vegas courtesy of Insomniac photographer Jake West.
EVENTS

Official EDC Las Vegas 2020 Dates Announced

The 10-Year anniversary will take place May 15th, 16th and 17th of 2020.

A photo from the 2019 edition of EDC Las Vegas courtesy of Insomniac.
EVENTS

EDC Las Vegas has Remained Fatality Free for Two Years Running

The organizers of EDC Las Vegas have much cause for celebration this year.

EDC Las Vegas 2019 aerial shot
EVENTS

EDC 2020 will Use the Entire Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Due to the removal of hundreds of RV hookups, EDC Las Vegas 2020 will have additional room around the neonGARDEN, quantumVALLEY, and more.

A photo of the main stage with fireworks going off at EDC Las Vegas 2018.
NEWS

Insomniac Announces On-Sale Date for EDC Las Vegas 2020 Tickets

At the end of the week, you'll be able to lock in your EDC Las Vegas 2020 tickets.

Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas
NEWS

EDC Las Vegas Release Daily Schedules and Set Times

EDC Las Vegas' daily schedule is out now.