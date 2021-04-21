EDC Las Vegas Officially Moved to October 2021, New Dates Announced

The somber news arrives on the heels of a recent announcement by Pasquale Rotella that the festival's May 2021 dates were moving forward.

Despite the recent news that Insomniac was moving forward with the planned May 2021 dates of EDC Las Vegas, CEO and founder Pasquale Rotella has announced that the festival will move to October 2021.

The somber news arrives on the heels of a triumphant April 8th announcement by Rotella that told prospective attendees, "Book your flights, hotels & shuttles." In an Instagram post shared tonight, he said the 2021 edition of EDC Las Vegas is unable to take place in May due to its inability to align with Nevada state officials' reopening plan.

"As we expected and were assured prior to announcing the festival for May, Nevada state officials announced they would lift social distancing requirements as of May 1, creating a path for EDC to happen with strict safety guidelines in place," Rotella's post reads. "We just had a meeting in Las Vegas this past Friday with police, fire, medical, and other agencies involved with EDC to plan out details surrounding the event."

EDC Las Vegas

The 2021 edition of EDC Las Vegas has officially been moved from May to October, according to Insomniac founder and CEO Pasquale Rotella.

"However, today, Clark County (home of EDC & the Las Vegas Motor Speedway) passed a reopening plan that requires 60% of their residents to be vaccinated before restrictions over large scale gatherings such as EDC can be lifted," Rotella continued. "Unfortunately, the rate at which people get vaccinated before EDC is out of our control. It might happen in time, it might not. Either way, we can’t take that risk."

Despite the unfortunate postponement, fans can find solace in the fact that Rotella shared the new EDC Las Vegas 2021 dates, October 22-24. Tickets will automatically be transferred to the October dates, and Insomniac is accepting refund requests. Those looking to submit requests for refunds can do so here.

You can read Rotella's announcement below.

