Here Are the EDC Las Vegas 2021 Set Times

Check in here to find out when your favorite artists will perform at the biggest rave in North America.
The official set times and schedule for EDC Las Vegas, the biggest rave in North America, have arrived.

With the best artists in dance music, the set times for all eight stages are overwhelming in the best way. Every day after the opening celebrations, all of the stage’s lineups begin at 7PM and last until 5:30AM.

Ticket-holders are already shook up over the clashing sets. One of the most heartbreaking choices to make will be between Tiësto, Gryffin, and Martin Garrix, who all play Saturday from midnight to 1AM. Another difficult choice will be having to choose between Kaskade and Eric Prydz, who each have a midnight time slot on Sunday.

EDC LAS VEGAS 2021: KINETICFIELD

Hit EDC's legendary main stage for a top-tier experience featuring some of the biggest DJs in the world like DJ Snake, Alesso, The Chainsmokers, Tiesto, Kygo, and Kaskade. This iconic stage is a surefire crowd-pleaser.  

EDC Las Vegas 2021 Kinetic Field Set Times

EDC Las Vegas 2021 Kinetic Field Set Times

EDC LAS VEGAS 2021: CIRCUITGROUNDS

Built of LED walls, the renowned circuitGrounds stage features a diverse lineup. Catch house acts like Dom Dolla, Claptone, and Meduza as well as bass artists like Excision, ATLiens, and SLANDER. 

EDC Las Vegas 2021 circuitGrounds Set Times

EDC Las Vegas 2021 circuitGrounds Set Times

EDC LAS VEGAS 2021: COSMICMEADOW

Hosted by HARD, the cosmicMeadow stage allows you to immerse yourself in high-energy performances from some of the top house, bass, and melodic artists in the industry. Shuffle to Walker & Royce, VNSSA, and Born Dirty, or head bang to Flosstradamus, Knife Party, or PEEKABOO. 

EDC Las Vegas 2021 cosmicMeadow Set Times

EDC Las Vegas 2021 cosmicMeadow Set Times

EDC LAS VEGAS 2021: BASSPOD

The bassPOD stage is fashioned for the railbreakers. Hosted by Bassrush, this stage showcases DJs like Sullivan King, 12th Planet, Subtronics, Kayzo and Knife Party. 

EDC Las Vegas 2021 Basspod Set Times

EDC Las Vegas 2021 Basspod Set Times

EDC LAS VEGAS 2021: NEONGARDEN

If you're looking for deep and dark warehouse sounds, look no further. Hosted by Factory93, neonGarden will highlight artists like Black Coffee, Nina Kraviz, The Martinez Brothers, and deadmau5’s TESTPILOT alias. 

EDC Las Vegas 2021 neonGarden Set Times

EDC Las Vegas 2021 neonGarden Set Times

EDC LAS VEGAS 2021: WASTELAND

Experience all forms of hardstyle at EDC's wasteLAND. Hosted by Basscon, this stage brings relentless sounds with artists like SAYMYNAME, Lady Faith, Lil Texas, and Dr Phunk.

EDC Las Vegas 2021 Wasteland Set Times

EDC Las Vegas 2021 Wasteland Set Times

EDC LAS VEGAS 2021: QUANTUMVALLEY

quantumVALLEY is for the trance fam. Hosted by Dreamstate, this stage features the hypnotic sounds of DJs like Vini Vici, Audien, Andrew Bayer, and Infected Mushroom.

EDC Las Vegas 2021 Quantum Valley Set Times

EDC Las Vegas 2021 Quantum Valley Set Times

EDC LAS VEGAS 2021: STEREOBLOOM

Last but definitely not least is Insomniac Record's stereoBLOOM stage. Featuring fast-rising house artists like J. Worra, OMNOM, Dr. Fresch, LP Giobbi, and John Summit, you can definitely count on a fun and bouncy party here.

EDC Las Vegas 2021 stereoBloom Set Times

EDC Las Vegas 2021 stereoBloom Set Times

With so many names filling up the EDC set times, it’s hard to imagine even more artists entering the lineup. That being said, don’t forget to keep your eyes peeled for the art car lineups, which feature some of the best underground artists in the scene. Not to mention Camp EDC, set to host a wide variety of fun activities including a Thursday Night Kickoff Party.

You can download the Insomniac app to view the set times, conveniently plan your experience, and access up-to-date information.

