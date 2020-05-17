After two superb nights of decadent digital partying, the EDC Las Vegas Virtual Rave-A-Thon is nearing its end. From tonight until the early morning, some of the finest electronic artists across many different genres will close out the monumental virtual celebration of live dance music.

For the grand finale, Insomniac is hosting performances from main stage staples David Guetta and Afrojack, sets from multi-genre maestros Seven Lions and TOKiMONSTA, and a trip to the abyss with bass titans SVDDEN DEATH and 12th Planet. Fans of the heavier side of the dance music spectrum are in for a treat as the first of the aforementioned bass artists will be unleashing a rare VOYD-branded exhibition on the masses.

The EDC Las Vegas Virtual Rave-A-Thon kicks off tonight at 5PM PST (8PM EST) and will conclude at 2AM PST. (5AM PST). You can see tonight's lineup and watch the stream in its entirety below.

EDC VIRTUAL RAVE-A-THON LIVESTREAM

EDC VIRTUAL RAVE-A-THON DAY 3 SET TIMES

FOLLOW EDC LAS VEGAS:

Facebook: facebook.com/electricdaisycarnival

Twitter: twitter.com/EDC_LasVegas

Instagram: instagram.com/edc_lasvegas