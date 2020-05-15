The EDC Las Vegas Virtual Rave-A-Thon livestream event is officially underway! Kicking things off in typical thrilling Insomniac style is NGHTMRE and Ghastly, who are going B2B for a colossal collaborative set.

Today's livestream will also feature ARMNHMR, K?D, Chris Lorenzo, Claude VonStroke, Tcahmi, Zeds Dead, Oliver Heldens, Valentino Khan, Deorro, Boombox Cartel. Subtronics, Borgore, and ZHU, who probably has some tricks up his sleeve after releasing his first single of 2020 today.

You can stream the fest and check out the set times below, and treat this post as your one-stop shop for all things EDC Las Vegas Virtual Rave-A-Thon. The virtual festival will continue through the weekend until its conclusion at Sunday, May 17th at 2AM PST (8PM ET to 5AM ET).

EDC Virtual Rave-A-Thon Set Times

EDC Virtual Rave-A-Thon Live Stream

