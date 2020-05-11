Kaskade, Seven Lions, Zeds Dead, ZHU, More to Appear at EDC Las Vegas Virtual Rave-A-Thon This Weekend

Back on April 23rd, 2020, organizers of EDC Las Vegas took to Twitter to announce that the famed festival was entering the virtual space.

With the excitement of Insomniac's fans bubbling to a fever pitch ever since, its founder, Pasquale Rotella, finally announced an unsurprisingly staggering lineup for the ballyhooed EDC Las Vegas Virtual Rave-A-Thon livestream event this weekend.

The lineup features a number of electronic dance music's most celebrated artists, like Kaskade, ZHU, Flosstradamus, Seven Lions, Zeds Dead, and Boombox Cartel. Other notable DJs taking part include Claude VonStroke, Deorro, Oliver Heldens, Valentino Khan, and a monumental B2B set from NGHTMRE and Ghastly, which has the looks of a surefire dark horse for the best set of the festival.

After the bombshell announcement of the official postponement of EDC Las Vegas, it was only a matter of time until the festival went digital as the music livestreaming landscape becomes more and more robust in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The EDC Las Vegas Virtual Rave-A-Thon livestream event is airing this Friday, May 15th through Sunday, May 17th from 5PM PST to 2AM PST (8PM ET to 5AM ET).

