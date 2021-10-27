October 27, 2021
DJ Snake, The Chainsmokers, REZZ More to Perform at EDC México 2022: See the Full Lineup
Publish date:

The festival will return to Mexico City in February 2022 with a massive lineup of electronic dance music artists.
Author:

Insomniac Events

Continuing the 25th anniversary celebration of their iconic EDC brand, Insomniac has announced a massive lineup for the 2022 edition of EDC México.

True to form, the world's leading electronic music festival promoter has once again delivered a staggering lineup, which consists of almost 200 artists. Some of the most popular in the electronic dance music scene are set for performances at the 8th edition of EDC México, such as DJ Snake, The Chainsmokers, Alesso, Carl Cox, REZZ, Grimes, Zedd, NERVO, and deadmau5's techno alias TESTPILOT, among many others.

One of Latin America's largest dance music festivals, EDC México is scheduled for February 25-27, 2022 at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, a motorsport race track in Mexico City. The event will boast seven stages, including the EDC fan-favorites kinecticFIELD, circuitGROUNDS, and neonGARDEN.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday, October 28th at 11AM local time. Check out the full lineup below and find more information here.

DJ Snake, The Chainsmokers, REZZ More to Perform at EDC México 2022: See the Full Lineup

The festival will return to Mexico City in February 2022 with a massive lineup of electronic dance music artists.

The lineup for EDC México 2022.

The lineup for EDC México 2022.

