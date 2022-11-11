Skip to main content
Martin Garrix, Eric Prydz, Charlotte de Witte, More Confirmed for EDC México 2023: See the Full Lineup

Martin Garrix, Eric Prydz, Charlotte de Witte, More Confirmed for EDC México 2023: See the Full Lineup

They're just three of a monster lineup that also features ILLENIUM, Tiësto, Marshmello and LP Giobbi, among many others.

Insomniac Events

They're just three of a monster lineup that also features ILLENIUM, Tiësto, Marshmello and LP Giobbi, among many others.

Insomniac has announced a massive lineup for the 2023 edition of EDC México.

The Méxican offshoot of the promoter's beloved EDC festival returns to the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez from February 24-26. Fans will be raving at the brand's patented stages, including kineticFIELD, circuitGROUNDS and the intimate neonGARDEN.

Organizers have now revealed a typically staggering lineup featuring a laundry list of electronic music stars. The lineup features Martin Garrix, Above & Beyond, Eric Prydz, Charlotte de Witte, ILLENIUM, Tiësto, Marshmello and many, many more.

You can purchase tickets here and check out the full lineup below.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

edc mexico
EVENTS

Martin Garrix, Eric Prydz, Charlotte de Witte, More Confirmed for EDC México 2023: See the Full Lineup

They're just three of a monster lineup that also features ILLENIUM, Tiësto, Marshmello and LP Giobbi, among many others.

By EDM.com Staff
the blessed madonna
MUSIC RELEASES

The Blessed Madonna Drops First New Single In 5 Years, "Serotonin Moonbeams"

The Blessed Madonna is also said to be recording her debut album.

By Mikala Lugen
Poulos-GRiZ-Wilmington-Night1-2021-12 copy
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to GRiZ's Heavy-Hitting "Bangers[7].Zip" EP

The seventh installment of GRiZ's fan-favorite "Bangers.Zip" EP series features three wobbly tracks and features ProbCause and Chrishira Perrier.

By Mikala Lugen
EDC México 2023 lineup.

EDC México 2023 lineup.

FOLLOW EDC MÉXICO:

Facebook: facebook.com/ElectricDaisyCarnivalMexico
Twitter: twitter.com/EDC_MEXICO
Instagram: instagram.com/edc_mexico

Related

EDC Mexico
EVENTS

DJ Snake, The Chainsmokers, REZZ More to Perform at EDC México 2022: See the Full Lineup

The festival will return to Mexico City in February 2022 with a massive lineup of electronic dance music artists.

edc orlando
EVENTS

Alison Wonderland, REZZ, Charlotte de Witte, More to Play EDC Orlando 2022: See the Full Lineup

Insomniac's November fest will also feature performances from Above & Beyond, DJ Snake, Martin Garrix and many more.

EDCMX2019_0223_214945-3026_AGP
EVENTS

Lineup Announced for EDC Mexico 2020

Diplo, Carl Cox, Armin Van Buuren, and more will perform at the Insomniac event.

WhatsApp+Image+2021-06-23+at+17.40.38
EVENTS

Eric Prydz, Martin Garrix, More to Perform at Tomorrowland 2022: See the Massive Full Lineup

Tomorrowland, one of the world's most influential dance music festivals, will expand to three weekends for the first time in its history this year.

EDC Mexico
EVENTS

Insomniac Announces 2021 Return of EDC Mexico and Dates

The EDM festival scene is officially on the mend heading into 2021.

countdown nye
EVENTS

Zedd, deadmau5, More Confirmed for Countdown NYE 2022: See the Full Lineup

The alien-themed SoCal festival will feature four stages and over 80 artists.

EDC-2018-1021x550
NEWS

EDC Mexico to Welcome Over 120 Global Artists in 2019

EDC Mexico just announced who will take the festival stage for next year's edition.

general
EVENTS

Eric Prydz, Swedish House Mafia, Excision and ILLENIUM to Headline îLESONIQ 2022

The lineup also features a monster undercard with FISHER, Lane, Virtual Riot, Zomboy and many more.