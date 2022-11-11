Martin Garrix, Eric Prydz, Charlotte de Witte, More Confirmed for EDC México 2023: See the Full Lineup
Insomniac has announced a massive lineup for the 2023 edition of EDC México.
The Méxican offshoot of the promoter's beloved EDC festival returns to the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez from February 24-26. Fans will be raving at the brand's patented stages, including kineticFIELD, circuitGROUNDS and the intimate neonGARDEN.
Organizers have now revealed a typically staggering lineup featuring a laundry list of electronic music stars. The lineup features Martin Garrix, Above & Beyond, Eric Prydz, Charlotte de Witte, ILLENIUM, Tiësto, Marshmello and many, many more.
You can purchase tickets here and check out the full lineup below.
