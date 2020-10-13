Insomniac Announces 2021 Return of EDC Mexico and Dates

The EDM festival scene is officially on the mend heading into 2021.

The latest major festival brand to announce its return is EDC Mexico. One of Latin America's biggest fests, the 8th edition of EDC Mexico is officially scheduled to make its grand return on April 16th, 17th and 18th, 2021. While the news is certainly welcome, it's important to note that 2021 festivals are nowhere near guaranteed due to the uncertainty of the impact of COVID-19.

At the time of this article's publishing, Insomniac has yet to announce a lineup. However, fans can certainly expect a monster bill considering the 2020 iteration featured Diplo, David Guetta, Zeds Dead, Carl Cox, Armin van Buuren, NGHTMRE, Madeon, and TOKiMONSTA, among many others.

Check out the announcement below, courtesy of the official EDC Mexico Twitter account. You can find more information about tickets here.

