Rock the Boat: EDC Reveals New Floating Music Festival, EDSea

EDC is making waves—literally.

Insomniac Events' beloved festival brand is taking to the seas after its founder and CEO, Pasquale Rotella, revealed a brand new nautical event, EDSea.

As maritime music festivals grow in popularity, it should come as no surprise that EDC is rocking the boat. The four-night EDSea event enters a market with a number of well-established players, like Groove Cruise and FriendShip. But Insomniac already owns and operates its own EDM cruise excursion, Holy Ship! Wrecked, so the renowned promoter isn't exactly entering uncharted waters.

EDSea's maiden voyage on the Norwegian Joy kicks off on November 4th, 2023. The ship will depart from Miami and sail to Nassau for an "exclusive island party" before heading to the private island of Great Stirrup Cay and returning on November 8th.

According to a press release shared with EDM.com, EDSea will transform many of the 15 deck-cruise ship's existing spaces to offer "late-night dance parties" and "art installations you can find at any Electric Daisy Carnival event." The festival will also feature eight marine-themed stages.

EDC's flagship event in Las Vegas is one of the world's largest electronic dance music festivals. The epic 2022 edition of EDC Las Vegas hosted upwards of 400,000 ravers, according to Billboard. The brand's Orlando offshoot isn't far behind, annually attracting roughly 300,000 fans.

The inaugural lineup for EDSea has not yet been announced. You can find out more about the floating festival here.

Follow EDSea:

Facebook: facebook.com/ElectricDaisySea

Twitter: twitter.com/edc_sea

Instagram: instagram.com/edc_sea