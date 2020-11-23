Insomniac Reveals Dates for EDC Orlando 2021

Following the news of three vaccines in the works to fight the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the live music industry has begun planning its grand return. Just one week after a virtual event was held in its honor, Pasquale Rotella has announced that the in-person EDC Orlando will be returning to Florida next November.

Insomniac's founder and CEO took to social media to announce the news. "Let’s light it up!" he wrote. "I’ll continue to plan things super far in advance for all of you and make sure we ready live our best lives in 2021!"

In Rotella's posts, he shared a short teaser video and revealed that his company hopes to plan everything far in advance to give them ample time to prepare. As the festival is still a year out, there's no word on who will take the stage, but previous iterations have hosted performances from deadmau5, Excision, Eric Prydz, Green Velvet, REZZ, DJ Snake, and many more.

The next chapter of EDC Orlando will take place November 12th to 14th at Tinker Field in Orlando, Florida. Tickets are set to go on sale this Friday, November 27th, at 12PM ET. You can find more information on the upcoming event and purchase your passes here.

