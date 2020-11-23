Insomniac Reveals Dates for EDC Orlando 2021

Insomniac Reveals Dates for EDC Orlando 2021

Pasquale Rotella announced plans for the 2021 event one week after the EDC Orlando Virtual Rave-A-Thon.
Author:
Publish date:

Calder Wilson

Following the news of three vaccines in the works to fight the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the live music industry has begun planning its grand return. Just one week after a virtual event was held in its honor, Pasquale Rotella has announced that the in-person EDC Orlando will be returning to Florida next November.

Insomniac's founder and CEO took to social media to announce the news. "Let’s light it up!" he wrote. "I’ll continue to plan things super far in advance for all of you and make sure we ready live our best lives in 2021!"

In Rotella's posts, he shared a short teaser video and revealed that his company hopes to plan everything far in advance to give them ample time to prepare. As the festival is still a year out, there's no word on who will take the stage, but previous iterations have hosted performances from deadmau5, Excision, Eric Prydz, Green Velvet, REZZ, DJ Snake, and many more.

The next chapter of EDC Orlando will take place November 12th to 14th at Tinker Field in Orlando, Florida. Tickets are set to go on sale this Friday, November 27th, at 12PM ET. You can find more information on the upcoming event and purchase your passes here.

FOLLOW INSOMNIAC:

Facebook: facebook.com/insomniacevents
Twitter: twitter.com/insomniacevents
Instagram: instagram.com/insomniacevents

Related

EDC Orlando confetti and CO2 cannons.
EVENTS

The EDC Orlando 2019 Set Times are Here

The set times for EDC Orlando 2019 have been revealed.

EDC Orlando
NEWS

Pasquale Rotella to Announce EDC Orlando 2019 Lineup on Night Owl Radio

This week, Insomniac Founder and CEO Pasquale Rotella will reveal the EDC Orlando headliners via a "Music Through Music" mix.

EDC Orlando
EVENTS

Kaskade, Afrojack, More to Perform at EDC Orlando Virtual-Rave-A-Thon: See the Full Lineup

Riot Ten, Eptic, and more are also set to perform at Insomniac's two-day virtual event.

EDC Orlando
NEWS

EDC Orlando 2020 Dates Announced, Tickets On Sale

EDC Orlando is wasting no time preparing for 2020.

nocturnal-wonderland-2016-arrests 2
EVENTS

Pasquale Rotella Confirms 2021 Postponement of Insomniac Festivals Due to COVID-19

Nocturnal Wonderland, Escape Psycho Circus, EDC Orlando, and Dreamstate SoCal have been tabled.

edc 2020
EVENTS

Insomniac Announces First-Ever Portuguese Event, EDC Europe 2021

Attendees and organizers will be celebrating 25 years of EDC at the European event next year.

EDC Orlando
EVENTS

EDC Orlando Delivers Largest Lineup Yet

Insomniac has announced the headliners for the three-day festival.

EDC Mexico
EVENTS

Insomniac Announces 2021 Return of EDC Mexico and Dates

The EDM festival scene is officially on the mend heading into 2021.