Alison Wonderland, REZZ, Rusko, More to Play EDC Orlando 2022: See the Full Lineup

Insomniac has revealed a staggering lineup of over 100 artists set to take the stage at the 11th iteration of EDC Orlando.

Welcoming the return of the promoter's fan-favorite kineticBLOOM production, this year's EDC Orlando features one of its largest lineups to date. Spread out over four stages, the festival is set to host both established dance music veterans and fiery young DJs.

The 11th installment of Insomniac's EDC Orlando saga will take place November 11-13, 2022 at Tinker Field. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

This year's EDC Orlando lineup covers nearly every electronic sub-genre out there. Mainstage favorites Above & Beyond, Afrojack, Alison Wonderland, Alan Walker, Kaskade and Martin Garrix are set to light up the electric sky with their signature sounds.

If you want to get lost in an infectious groove, ACRAZE, Chris Lake, Dom Dolla, Jayda G, John Summit, Justin Martin and more will provide hours of non-stop dancing all weekend long. And those who enjoy the heavier side of electronic dance music will be treated to performances from earth-shaking DJs like REZZ, Rusko, SVDDEN DEATH, Zeds Dead and Zomboy, among others.

Check out the full EDC Orlando 2022 lineup below.

