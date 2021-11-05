Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
Here Are the EDC Orlando 2021 Set Times and Schedule
Publish date:

Here Are the EDC Orlando 2021 Set Times and Schedule

Kygo, Excision, Zedd and more are on the bill for EDC Orlando 2021.
Author:

Calder Wilson

Kygo, Excision, Zedd and more are on the bill for EDC Orlando 2021.

It's EDC's year, and we're all just along for the ride.

Fresh off a historic Las Vegas edition, the storied EDM festival brand is set to continue its 25th anniversary celebrations at EDC Orlando later this month. From November 12th to 14th, the world's biggest DJs will once again show out for the EDC faithful in one of the year's biggest dance music fests.

Insomniac has now released the EDC Orlando 2021 set times—and let's just say you're going to have to make some tough decisions. You can keep a pulse on the festival's expansive lineup and schedule below.

EDC Orlando set times for the music festival's 2021 edition at Tinker Field.

EDC Orlando set times for the music festival's 2021 edition at Tinker Field.

galantis
MUSIC RELEASES

Galantis Transform Coldplay and BTS' "My Universe" Into Intoxicating House Anthem

Galantis have crafted an interested change of pace that aims to get the dancefloor moving.

1 hour ago
WHIPPED CREAM
MUSIC RELEASES

WHIPPED CREAM Saves the World In "Light Of Mine" Music Video: Watch

WHIPPED CREAM's animated avatar emerges as a heroine in the post-apocalyptic thriller, as she engages on a quest to return light to a city of darkness.

3 hours ago
TNGHT
MUSIC RELEASES

TNGHT Return With Trippy New Single "Tums": Listen

Hudson Mohawke and Lunice gave the fans what they wanted on "Tums," a song that stays true to TNGHT's winning formula.

3 hours ago

EDC Orlando 2021 Lineup:

AC Slater
Acraze
ADIN
Afrojack b2b R3HAB
Alan Walker
Alyx Ander
Amelie Lens
ANNA
Armin van Buuren
ATLiens
Audiotrap
Avision
Bae-toven
Basscon
Bassrush Experience
Bernzikial
Bingewatch
Black Coffee (Sunset)
Blunts & Blondes
Born Dirty
Brothers of Funk
Caleb Dent b2b Dre Mendez
Cash Cash
Cat Dealers b2b Dubdogz
Celo
Cheyenne Giles
Code Black
Coone
Cosmic Gate
Cut & Sew
DANNY TIME b2b SoSmoov
Danyelino
Darksiderz
Denis Sulta
Deoca
DEVAULT
Diesel
Dimension
Discovery Project
DJ Anime
DJ Holographic
DJ Security
DJ Shaolin
Doc Roc
Dom Dolla
Dombresky
Dr Phunk
Dreamstate Presents
Eazybaked
Ekali
Elephante
Eli Brown
Excision
Factor B
Factory 93 Experience
Frank Walker
Fury + MC Dino
G Jones
Galantis
Golden Child
Green Velvet Presents La La Land
Grube & Hovsepian
Grum
Haliene (Live)
Heather Collins
Hot Since 82
Huda
Ida Engberg
Insomniac Records
Jason Brown
Jason Ross
Jauz
Jinx
John Summit
Joseph Capriati Invites
JOYRYDE
JSTJR
KAMI
Kaskade
Kayzo
Keith Mackenzie
Kill Script
KSHMR
Kye Kinch
Kygo (Sunset)
Liquid Stranger
Loud Luxury
Louis The Child
LP Giobbi (Sunset)
Luccio
Lucii
Magic Mike
Markus Schulz
The Martinez Brothers
MASF
Matroda
Matthais
MEEN
Moon Boots
Morten
Mrotek
Nasser Baker
NGHTMRE b2b SVDDEN DEATH
Nicole Moudaber Presents In The Mood
Nifra
Noizu
Patrick Topping
Paul Van Dyk
Phoenix Jagger b2b Pacho Berrocal
PLSMA
Reaper
Rico Rox
Said The Sky
SayMyName
Seven Lions
SIDEPIECE
Sita Abellán
Sloth
Slugg
Softest Hard
Soren
Steller
Subtronics
Supernaut
Suzy Solar
Tape-B
Tchami (Sunset)
Tiësto
Timmy Trumpet
Too Heavy Crew
Too Kind
Verse b2b Ghost Lotus
Vintage Culture
VRG
Wenzday b2b Nostalgix
Westend b2b Black V Neck
Whipped Cream
William Black
Zedd

FOLLOW EDC ORLANDO:

Facebook: facebook.com/ElectricDaisyCarnivalOrlando
Twitter: twitter.com/EDC_Orlando
Instagram: instagram.com/edc_orlando

