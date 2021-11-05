Here Are the EDC Orlando 2021 Set Times and Schedule

It's EDC's year, and we're all just along for the ride.

Fresh off a historic Las Vegas edition, the storied EDM festival brand is set to continue its 25th anniversary celebrations at EDC Orlando later this month. From November 12th to 14th, the world's biggest DJs will once again show out for the EDC faithful in one of the year's biggest dance music fests.

Insomniac has now released the EDC Orlando 2021 set times—and let's just say you're going to have to make some tough decisions. You can keep a pulse on the festival's expansive lineup and schedule below.

EDC Orlando set times for the music festival's 2021 edition at Tinker Field. Insomniac Events

EDC Orlando 2021 Lineup:

AC Slater

Acraze

ADIN

Afrojack b2b R3HAB

Alan Walker

Alyx Ander

Amelie Lens

ANNA

Armin van Buuren

ATLiens

Audiotrap

Avision

Bae-toven

Basscon

Bassrush Experience

Bernzikial

Bingewatch

Black Coffee (Sunset)

Blunts & Blondes

Born Dirty

Brothers of Funk

Caleb Dent b2b Dre Mendez

Cash Cash

Cat Dealers b2b Dubdogz

Celo

Cheyenne Giles

Code Black

Coone

Cosmic Gate

Cut & Sew

DANNY TIME b2b SoSmoov

Danyelino

Darksiderz

Denis Sulta

Deoca

DEVAULT

Diesel

Dimension

Discovery Project

DJ Anime

DJ Holographic

DJ Security

DJ Shaolin

Doc Roc

Dom Dolla

Dombresky

Dr Phunk

Dreamstate Presents

Eazybaked

Ekali

Elephante

Eli Brown

Excision

Factor B

Factory 93 Experience

Frank Walker

Fury + MC Dino

G Jones

Galantis

Golden Child

Green Velvet Presents La La Land

Grube & Hovsepian

Grum

Haliene (Live)

Heather Collins

Hot Since 82

Huda

Ida Engberg

Insomniac Records

Jason Brown

Jason Ross

Jauz

Jinx

John Summit

Joseph Capriati Invites

JOYRYDE

JSTJR

KAMI

Kaskade

Kayzo

Keith Mackenzie

Kill Script

KSHMR

Kye Kinch

Kygo (Sunset)

Liquid Stranger

Loud Luxury

Louis The Child

LP Giobbi (Sunset)

Luccio

Lucii

Magic Mike

Markus Schulz

The Martinez Brothers

MASF

Matroda

Matthais

MEEN

Moon Boots

Morten

Mrotek

Nasser Baker

NGHTMRE b2b SVDDEN DEATH

Nicole Moudaber Presents In The Mood

Nifra

Noizu

Patrick Topping

Paul Van Dyk

Phoenix Jagger b2b Pacho Berrocal

PLSMA

Reaper

Rico Rox

Said The Sky

SayMyName

Seven Lions

SIDEPIECE

Sita Abellán

Sloth

Slugg

Softest Hard

Soren

Steller

Subtronics

Supernaut

Suzy Solar

Tape-B

Tchami (Sunset)

Tiësto

Timmy Trumpet

Too Heavy Crew

Too Kind

Verse b2b Ghost Lotus

Vintage Culture

VRG

Wenzday b2b Nostalgix

Westend b2b Black V Neck

Whipped Cream

William Black

Zedd



FOLLOW EDC ORLANDO:

Facebook: facebook.com/ElectricDaisyCarnivalOrlando

Twitter: twitter.com/EDC_Orlando

Instagram: instagram.com/edc_orlando