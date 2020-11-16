Kaskade, Afrojack, More to Perform at EDC Orlando Virtual-Rave-A-Thon: See the Full Lineup

With two promising COVID-19 vaccines on the horizon, the future is finally starting to look bright. While there's room for optimism, we're still not out of the water yet and we'll have to patiently wait for our beloved concerts and festivals to make their return.

Luckily, Insomniac is continuing its trend of providing live entertainment while we stay safe at home. In honor of their postponed fall event, Pasquale Rotella and company will be hosting an EDC Orlando-branded "Virtual Rave-A-Thon" this weekend.

Across Insomniac's social media pages, organizers shared a lineup animation and revealed who would be taking the stage at the virtual outing. This weekend's event is set to feature performances from main stage regulars Afrojack, Kaskade, and Cosmic Gate, alongside bass music heavy-hitters Riot Ten, Eptic, and PEEKABOO with a good mix of everything in between.

Throughout the two-day stream, viewers will be encouraged to donate to the charitable organizations Rave Recovery and In Place of War. The former will send proceeds to artists affected by the ongoing live music shutdown while the latter will collect funds for COVID-19 relief in conflict zones around the world.

Insomniac's EDC Orlando Virtual Rave-A-Thon will take place on Friday, November 20th and Saturday, November 21st from 9PM to 3AM ET (6PM to 12AM PT). You can learn more about the upcoming event and tune into the livestream here.

FOLLOW INSOMNIAC:

Facebook: facebook.com/insomniacevents

Twitter: twitter.com/insomniacevents

Instagram: instagram.com/insomniacevents