After a huge opening day, the EDC Las Vegas Virtual Rave-A-Thon is now live for day two. Riding the hot streak of his recent debut album A World Away, Ekali is conducting the opening honors and sweeping away fans into what should be an entrancing day of performances. Following Ekali will be Whethan, JSTJR, Dombresky, Wax Motif, Malaa, and Benny Benassi, who has new music to show off, like his freshly released single "Just Miss Love." The lineup's second half includes Kaskade, Don Diablo, KSHMR, Flosstradamus, Vini Vici, i_o, and global techno icon Nicole Moudaber.

Although EDC Las Vegas will be entirely virtual this year, Insomniac Events is pulling out all the stops to make EDC 2020 unforgettable. It was a heyday for bass music yesterday as NGHTMRE B2B Ghastly set the stream ablaze early. Sets from Subtronics, Deorro, and many others were trending on social media in the later hours. Borgore closed things out with a tidal wave of his own.

Stream the EDC Las Vegas Virtual Rave-A-Thon below from 5PM to 2AM PST.

EDC VIRTUAL RAVE-A-THON LIVE STREAM

EDC VIRTUAL RAVE-A-THON SET TIMES

EDC Virtual Rave-A-Thon Schedule

