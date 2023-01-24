Check Out the List of DJs and Club Shows for EDC Week 2023 In Las Vegas
This year's landmark 30th anniversary of Insomniac Events puts the company's flagship festival, EDC Las Vegas, squarely in the spotlight. And with the start of festivities just a couple months ahead, plans to once again transform Sin City into an electronic music playground are well underway.
Many of the mega-clubs of Las Vegas have already announced plans for their industry-leading resident DJs to take over the week. Between events at Zouk, Omnia, Tao, Jewel, XS, Hakkasan and more, it's already looking like there's going to be little rest to be had, and plenty of parties poolside, throughout EDC Week 2023.
Check out the list of DJs and club shows below, and secure your tickets to EDC Las Vegas 2023 here.
EDC Week 2023 Events
Wednesday, May 17th
- SLANDER - Zouk Nightclub
- DJ Shift - Tao Nightclub
Thursday, May 18th
- Tiësto - Zouk Nightclub
- Alesso - Hakkasan Nightclub
- ILLENIUM - Omnia Nightclub
Friday, May 19th
- DJ Snake - Ayu Dayclub
- Afrojack - Hakkasan Nightclub
- Martin Garrix - Omnia Nightclub
- The Chainsmokers - XS Nightclub
- Crespo - Tao Nightclub
- deadmau5 - Zouk Nightclub
- DJ E-Rock - Jewel Nightclub
Saturday, May 20th
- Tiësto - Ayu Dayclub
- David Guetta - Encore Beach Club
- Steve Aoki - Omnia Nightclub
- Four Color Zack - Tao Nightclub
- Justin Credible - Jewel Nightclub
Sunday, May 21st
- Kaskade - Ayu Dayclub
- Marshmello - Encore Beach Club
- DJ E-Rock - Marquee Nightclub
Monday, May 22nd
- Tiësto - Zouk Nightclub
- Steve Aoki - Jewel Nightclub
Tuesday, May 23rd
- Martin Garrix - Omnia Nightclub
The list above was sourced from Electronic Vegas.
