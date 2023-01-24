Check Out the List of DJs and Club Shows for EDC Week 2023 In Las Vegas

This year's landmark 30th anniversary of Insomniac Events puts the company's flagship festival, EDC Las Vegas, squarely in the spotlight. And with the start of festivities just a couple months ahead, plans to once again transform Sin City into an electronic music playground are well underway.

Many of the mega-clubs of Las Vegas have already announced plans for their industry-leading resident DJs to take over the week. Between events at Zouk, Omnia, Tao, Jewel, XS, Hakkasan and more, it's already looking like there's going to be little rest to be had, and plenty of parties poolside, throughout EDC Week 2023.

Check out the list of DJs and club shows below, and secure your tickets to EDC Las Vegas 2023 here.

Porter Robinson performing on the mainstage at EDC Las Vegas 2022. Brian Rapaport/EDM.com

EDC Week 2023 Events

Wednesday, May 17th

SLANDER - Zouk Nightclub

DJ Shift - Tao Nightclub

Thursday, May 18th

Tiësto - Zouk Nightclub

Alesso - Hakkasan Nightclub

ILLENIUM - Omnia Nightclub

Friday, May 19th

DJ Snake - Ayu Dayclub

Afrojack - Hakkasan Nightclub

Martin Garrix - Omnia Nightclub

The Chainsmokers - XS Nightclub

Crespo - Tao Nightclub

deadmau5 - Zouk Nightclub

DJ E-Rock - Jewel Nightclub

Saturday, May 20th

Tiësto - Ayu Dayclub

David Guetta - Encore Beach Club

Steve Aoki - Omnia Nightclub

Four Color Zack - Tao Nightclub

Justin Credible - Jewel Nightclub

Sunday, May 21st

Kaskade - Ayu Dayclub

Marshmello - Encore Beach Club

DJ E-Rock - Marquee Nightclub

Monday, May 22nd

Tiësto - Zouk Nightclub

Steve Aoki - Jewel Nightclub

Tuesday, May 23rd

Martin Garrix - Omnia Nightclub

The list above was sourced from Electronic Vegas.

Follow EDC Las Vegas:

Facebook: facebook.com/electricdaisycarnival

Twitter: twitter.com/EDC_LasVegas

Instagram: instagram.com/edc_lasvegas

Website: lasvegas.electricdaisycarnival.com