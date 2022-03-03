Drum & Bass In Ibiza: Sub Focus, Chase & Status, More Announce 2022 Residencies
Drum & bass has found a home on the sun-kissed dancefloors of Ibiza.
The White Isle has long been lionized as the spiritual home of house music, but that axiom is coming unglued thanks to Louder Ibiza. The influential drum & bass brand has announced a blue-ribbon residency featuring some of the genre's most iconic artists, like Andy C and Sub Focus, among others.
Louder's 2022 residency at Eden will take place every Monday for 16 weeks, starting with an epic opening party on June 6th featuring Chase & Status, Hybrid Minds and more. Other residents include drum & bass polymath Dimension and renowned Cognition producer Wilkinson.
"Eden are overjoyed to welcome Louder and the extended family to San Antonio," said a club representative in a press release. "We are proud to be giving Drum and Bass a home in Ibiza and look forward to bringing the noise every Monday."
The Louder brand is entrenched as a stalwart in the drum & bass community, organizing concerts at esteemed venues like Printworks, O2 Academy and Ministry of Sound. They plan and promote upwards of 250 shows annually.
Louder's Eden residency will be hosted in partnership with a range of drum & bass-focused brands, such UKF, DnB All Stars and CruCast. They've also partnered with Wilkinson's Sleepless imprint and Andy C's One7Four.
Check out Louder Ibiza's full 2022 schedule below and sign up for access to presale tickets here.
Louder Ibiza 2022 Schedule
June 6th - Opening Party
Chase & Status
Hybrid Minds
Bou
Lens b2b Ama
Siren
June 13th - Louder Ibiza
Chase & Status
Kings of The Rollers
Bou
TS7
June 20th - 20 years of Breakin Science
Andy C
Wilkinson
Bou / Friction
Inter
Nathan X
27th June - Worried About Henry
Sub Focus
Dimension
Monrroe
Siren
July 4th - Louder
Chase & Status
Hybrid Minds
Sammy Virji
Tailor Jae
Siren
July 11th - Worried About Henry
Chase & Status
Hybrid Minds
Dimension
Siren
July 18th - Crucast
Kanine - Darkzy - Skepsis
Lazcru - Window Kid - MC AD
Special Guest: Kings of the Rollers
July 25th - DNB All Stars
Chase & Status
Hybrid Minds
K Motionz
Alcemist - Goddard
Vibe Chemistry - EJ Kitto
August 1st - Sleepless
Wilkinson
Special Guest: Bru-C
K Motionz - Luude
Krakota
August 8th - One 7 Four
Andy C
Sub Focus - Wilkinson
Harriet Jaxxon
August 15th - Louder
Chase & Status
Kings of The Rollers
Turno b2b Hedex
Siren
Special Guest: Friction
August 22nd - Worried About Henry
Chase & Status
Sub Focus
Culture Shock
1991
August 29th - Louder
Chase & Status
Sub Focus
Dimension
Kaz
September 5th - UKF
Hybrid Minds
Kings of the Rollers
Bou
Koven
Siren
September 12th - Closing Party 1
Chase & Status
Wilkinson
Holy Goof
Kanine
Siren
September 19th - Closing Party 2
Chase & Status
Hybrid Minds
Dimension
Something Something
Siren