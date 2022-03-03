Drum & Bass In Ibiza: Sub Focus, Chase & Status, More Announce 2022 Residencies

Drum & bass has found a home on the sun-kissed dancefloors of Ibiza.

The White Isle has long been lionized as the spiritual home of house music, but that axiom is coming unglued thanks to Louder Ibiza. The influential drum & bass brand has announced a blue-ribbon residency featuring some of the genre's most iconic artists, like Andy C and Sub Focus, among others.

Louder's 2022 residency at Eden will take place every Monday for 16 weeks, starting with an epic opening party on June 6th featuring Chase & Status, Hybrid Minds and more. Other residents include drum & bass polymath Dimension and renowned Cognition producer Wilkinson.

"Eden are overjoyed to welcome Louder and the extended family to San Antonio," said a club representative in a press release. "We are proud to be giving Drum and Bass a home in Ibiza and look forward to bringing the noise every Monday."

The Louder brand is entrenched as a stalwart in the drum & bass community, organizing concerts at esteemed venues like Printworks, O2 Academy and Ministry of Sound. They plan and promote upwards of 250 shows annually.

Louder's Eden residency will be hosted in partnership with a range of drum & bass-focused brands, such UKF, DnB All Stars and CruCast. They've also partnered with Wilkinson's Sleepless imprint and Andy C's One7Four.

Check out Louder Ibiza's full 2022 schedule below and sign up for access to presale tickets here.

Louder Ibiza 2022 Schedule

June 6th - Opening Party

Chase & Status

Hybrid Minds

Bou

Lens b2b Ama

Siren

June 13th - Louder Ibiza

Chase & Status

Kings of The Rollers

Bou

TS7

June 20th - 20 years of Breakin Science

Andy C

Wilkinson

Bou / Friction

Inter

Nathan X

27th June - Worried About Henry

Sub Focus

Dimension

Monrroe

Siren

July 4th - Louder

Chase & Status

Hybrid Minds

Sammy Virji

Tailor Jae

Siren

July 11th - Worried About Henry

Chase & Status

Hybrid Minds

Dimension

Siren

July 18th - Crucast

Kanine - Darkzy - Skepsis

Lazcru - Window Kid - MC AD

Special Guest: Kings of the Rollers

July 25th - DNB All Stars

Chase & Status

Hybrid Minds

K Motionz

Alcemist - Goddard

Vibe Chemistry - EJ Kitto

August 1st - Sleepless

Wilkinson

Special Guest: Bru-C

K Motionz - Luude

Krakota

August 8th - One 7 Four

Andy C

Sub Focus - Wilkinson

Harriet Jaxxon

August 15th - Louder

Chase & Status

Kings of The Rollers

Turno b2b Hedex

Siren

Special Guest: Friction

August 22nd - Worried About Henry

Chase & Status

Sub Focus

Culture Shock

1991

August 29th - Louder

Chase & Status

Sub Focus

Dimension

Kaz

September 5th - UKF

Hybrid Minds

Kings of the Rollers

Bou

Koven

Siren

September 12th - Closing Party 1

Chase & Status

Wilkinson

Holy Goof

Kanine

Siren

September 19th - Closing Party 2

Chase & Status

Hybrid Minds

Dimension

Something Something

Siren