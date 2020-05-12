Autograf, Golf Clap, Fluencee, and MASTERIA to Perform at EDM.com x discotech Livestream Event

EDM.com is back with another livestream event, this time in partnership with discotech. We are working alongside the nightlife app to curate an evening of top-notch sets, which will be streaming right to you in the comfort of your home.

Keep our Twitch page open on May 14th, when, starting at 7PM PST (10PM ET) we'll be showcasing music from Autograf, Golf Clap, Fluencee, and MASTERIA.

EDM.com x discotech Livestream Lineup

MASTERIA is going to leave a lasting impression with his gritty approach to bass house. The producer has hit a stride to say the least, having inked releases on both Confession and mau5trap in the last year. If you're not already familiar, MASTERIA released a red-hot EP on Confession to kick off the month titled Underground that will bring you up to speed.

After tearing it up on our Future Rave livestream last month, Fluencee is back for more. The electro-pop producer is fluent in groovy melodies and memorable songwriting that can't help but get stuck in your head. Those strengths are perhaps best exemplified by his most recent work, "Boomerang" alongside Jenny March.

With roots in Detroit and Chicago, producer duo Golf Clap knows how to please the house heads. The two also haven't hesitated to bring their danceable sound to some major records. Over the years, Golf Clap has released some memorable remixes, like Louis The Child's "Better Not" and Broods' "Peach."

Chicago duo Autograf will be closing things out with their signature future pop sound. Last year the duo made a triumphant return with their first EP in several years, Love & Retrograde. Since then, they have been heading full speed ahead towards the release of their debut album. If their recent single "Space" is any indication, we're looking forward to hearing what the guys have in store next.