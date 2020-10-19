An EDM Show is Going Down at Egypt's Great Pyramids of Giza—But You Can't Go

As the live music industry continues to mutate into a Frankenstein-like monster of drive-in shows, pod concerts, and quasi-legal raves in the wake of COVID-19, the livestreaming landscape remains as robust as ever. Considering the virus' unwavering impact on our beloved music scene, artists and event promoters have adapted to a digital lifestyle to offer fans unique streaming experiences, reaching them during a time when they simply can't connect via live music.

Enter Cercle, a prominent dance music event brand who is hosting a show at one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. On Monday, October 26th, Cercle will stream a performance live from Egypt's Great Pyramids of Giza. However, in order to comply with safety guidelines, Léger's show at the Great Pyramids will not have an audience.

French house music producer Sébastien Léger will take the decks for the one-of-a-kind show. The stupefying location is nothing new for Cercle. In recent weeks, they hosted a 3,000-foot high hot air balloon performance in Turkey by Ben Böhmer and a momentous set in a Croatian national park on UNESCO's World Heritage List by Disclosure, among others.

Fans can tune in via Cercle's Facebook, Twitch and TikTok.

