EDM.com to Host "Ultra Music x Pioneer DJ Takeover" for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund

Ultra Music has partnered with Pioneer DJ to bring you a mammoth livestream event tomorrow, June 30th, hosted by EDM.com. Featuring five exclusive performances, the "Ultra Music x Pioneer DJ Takeover" event will benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, which supports those in the music community experiencing the pitfalls of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kicking off the stream will be rising Indonesian DJ Dipha Barus, who will start the party at 4PM PDT (7PM ET). Dual threat DJ and singer Anabel Englund will then take the virtual stage before blossoming New York-based producer GATTÜSO, who is fresh off the release of a gargantuan collaboration with Laidback Luke. Famed Swedish duo Icona Pop will follow with their sun-kissed electropop sound before Singaporean star MYRNE closes out the stream having recently unveiled the lead single from his forthcoming Wandering EP.

You can RSVP to the "Ultra Music x Pioneer DJ Takeover," which will debut at 4PM PDT (7PM ET) tomorrow, June 30th, here.