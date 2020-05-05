EDM.com Presents Ultra Music Takeover Livestream

As the impact of COVID-19 continues to cast a dark spell over the music industry, its members have rallied to offer some truly incredible virtual concert experiences. Since the popularity of livestreaming is most likely going to persist following the end of the pandemic, music fans can look forward to dancing in their kitchens for the foreseeable future.

Enter EDM.com and Ultra Music, who have teamed up for a special livestream event this Wednesday, May 6th. The virtual dance party will begin at 4PM ET (1PM PST, 8PM GMT) on EDM.com's Facebook, Twitter, and Twitch channels, and it will be funneled to your screens via L7 Touring, a Los Angeles-based creative studio offering up its spectacular festival-style stage setup.

Kicking off the stream is Sad Money, who will serve up a warm dish of sultry deep house flavors. The Los Angeles-based producer, who has previously worked with Khalid and The Martinez Brothers, among others, is also gearing up for the unveiling of a monster release this Friday, a landmark collaboration with ​Kaskade called "Come Away." The single, which will arrive on Ultra Records, features a seductive topline from blossoming pop prodigy Sabrina Claudio.

Following Sad Money is the dynamic dual threat singer/producer Anabel Englund, who will perform a special live set before indie-electronic producer Cade closes out the stream with his honeyed brand of uplifting future pop music.

Tune into the latest Ultra Music Takeover livestream at 4PM ET (1PM PST, 8PM GMT) via EDM.com's Facebook, Twitter, or Twitch channels.

