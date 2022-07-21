Surging House Music Producer Ekonovah Announces Debut Tour

Ekonovah has come a long way since his first piano recital at the age of two.

The surging DJ and electronic music producer has announced his first-ever tour, taking to social media to reveal its first phase. "The Discovery Tour" will hit a bevy of major North American cities, like Denver, Las Vegas and Nashville, with special guest Saint Punk in tow.

"Feels like Christmas Eve knowing what’s coming tomorrow," Ekonovah exulted in a tweet published prior to the announcement. "Filled with so much gratitude right now."

The tour's mantra, "Cultivating a New Sound," is fitting. Known for his unique take on house music, Ekonovah has made some serious noise in the EDM space. His hypnotic yet gritty sound can be heard via releases on a slew of renowned record labels, including Space Yacht, San Holo's bitbird and Insomniac Records' IN / ROTATION.

You can check out a full list of Ekonovah's "The Discovery Tour" dates below.

