Rave Family to Host Star-Studded Digital Festival, Electric Blockaloo, in Minecraft with Diplo, Jauz, Getter, and More

With major festivals moving to a digital landscape for the foreseeable future in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, promoters, organizers, and artists have been finding some interesting and unique ways to make the virtual event experience more memorable than a straightforward livestream. Thankfully, Rave Family has just the recipe for such an experience, within the world of modern video game classic Minecraft.

Enter Electric Blockaloo, a virtual festival featuring over 300 artists, recreations of real life and fictional venues, mini games, and more, all taking place on Minecraft servers. Fans are able to play and attend on desktop or mobile computers via links to artist "guestlists" that will be shared via social media, and pay a GA or VIP admission charge for access to Minecraft servers, exclusive Discord servers, exclusive releases, and more.

As for the lineup? It's simply too massive to list every artist that will be playing, but with DJ sets from JAUZ, Diplo, Tritonal, Getter, Lee Burridge, TOKiMONSTA, Nicole Moudaber, and more, fans are sure to get their fill of great music. Furthermore, specially curated stages are being hosted by the likes of Anjunabeats (cleverly referred to within Electric Blockaloo as "Anjunablocks"), Buygore, This Never Happened, Dirtybird, and more.

Attendees can also experience mini games within the digital landscape and wonderful recreations of iconic venues like The Gorge in the Pacific Northwest and Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado. Fictional venues like The Office's Dunder-Mifflin location are also included, showcasing the limitless possibilities within Minecraft's 112-million monthly user platform.

Electric Blockaloo is set to be a historic dance music event that EDM fans across the world can enjoy from home. The digital festival runs June 25th to 28th, 2020. More details and a full festival lineup can be found at the official Electric Blockaloo website.