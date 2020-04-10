Electric Forest 2020's Fate In Question as Village Council Denies Alternate Dates

As most of the world's summer festivals have announced either cancelations or postponements due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fans have begun to wonder what's in store for those who have not yet made an announcement. As news broke earlier in the day that the Rothbury Village Council (the council that oversees Rothbury, Michigan, the home of the festival) had denied alternate dates proposed for Electric Forest, many began wondering if the festival would be returning this year.

In a statement posted across their various social media pages, organizers updated fans on the new developments. They explain how they're looking for a date that will work for both the festival and the community that hosts them.

Forest Family: HQ has been working hard to explore alternative dates for Electric Forest 2020, and find a time that works best for both our community and our neighbors. At this time, the Rothbury Village Council is not able to approve alternate dates for this year. We are exploring all our options, and will provide you with updates as soon as we can. We appreciate your patience and support while we work through this news.

At the time of writing, Electric Forest 2020 has not been officially canceled however it is now known that organizers are exploring new dates. For more information on Electric Forest 2020, head over to the official website dedicated to the festival here.

