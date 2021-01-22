Electric Forest Organizers Approve 2021 Summer Festival Dates

Good news for the Forest Fam has arrived after the organizers of Electric Forest approved dates for the event's 2021 edition.

The White Lake Beacon reports that the famed Rothbury, Michigan electronic music festival is planning to make its return this summer after its 10th anniversary edition was shelved due to the impact of COVID-19.

The Rothbury Village Council, who had rejected a request to reschedule the 10th annual festival from June to September 2020, recently approved dates in June 2021. The news arrives following a December 2020 announcement from organizers, who said they had been "considering options for Electric Forest Summer 2021 dates." If the pandemic still presents a threat to public health at that time, the council has designated two alternative weekends to move forward with the fest. According to the Beacon, Village clerk Carol Witzke said those alternative dates are August 12-15 and August 19-22.

The festival's plan to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 has not yet been divulged, nor has a confirmation of the exact dates in June 2021. Double JJ Resort general manager Rita Kovylski told the Beacon that such safety measures are difficult to foresee this far in advance. She also said Madison House, Electric Forest's promoter, requested that anyone seeking updates should do so at Electric Forest's website.

Source: White Lake Beacon

FOLLOW ELECTRIC FOREST:

Facebook: facebook.com/ElectricForest

Twitter: twitter.com/Electric_Forest

Instagram: instagram.com/electric_forest