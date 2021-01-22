Electric Forest Organizers Approve 2021 Summer Festival Dates

Electric Forest Organizers Approve 2021 Summer Festival Dates

Good news for the Forest Fam has arrived.
Author:
Publish date:

Electric Forest

Good news for the Forest Fam has arrived after the organizers of Electric Forest approved dates for the event's 2021 edition.

The White Lake Beacon reports that the famed Rothbury, Michigan electronic music festival is planning to make its return this summer after its 10th anniversary edition was shelved due to the impact of COVID-19.

The Rothbury Village Council, who had rejected a request to reschedule the 10th annual festival from June to September 2020, recently approved dates in June 2021. The news arrives following a December 2020 announcement from organizers, who said they had been "considering options for Electric Forest Summer 2021 dates." If the pandemic still presents a threat to public health at that time, the council has designated two alternative weekends to move forward with the fest. According to the Beacon, Village clerk Carol Witzke said those alternative dates are August 12-15 and August 19-22.

The festival's plan to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 has not yet been divulged, nor has a confirmation of the exact dates in June 2021. Double JJ Resort general manager Rita Kovylski told the Beacon that such safety measures are difficult to foresee this far in advance. She also said Madison House, Electric Forest's promoter, requested that anyone seeking updates should do so at Electric Forest's website.

Source: White Lake Beacon

FOLLOW ELECTRIC FOREST:

Facebook: facebook.com/ElectricForest
Twitter: twitter.com/Electric_Forest
Instagram: instagram.com/electric_forest

Related

sherwood forest
EVENTS

Electric Forest Organizers "Considering Options" for Summer 2021 Dates

Organizers shared a statement letting fans know they are still working on selecting dates for the 2021 event.

sherwood forest
EVENTS

No Electric Forest, No Problem: "Sherwood Forest" Event Planned for Same Weekend as Cancelled Festival

"Sherwood Forest Appreciation Weekend" is taking place at the Double JJ Resort in lieu of Electric Forest this year.

sherwood forest
NEWS

Electric Forest Launches "Home Projects: The Forest Family Camp In"

Combat FOMO by transforming your home into a mini Sherwood Forest sanctuary.

Electric Forest
NEWS

Electric Forest 2020 Officially Canceled

The famed Michigan electronic festival was set for its 10th edition this summer.

Baker-Electric Forest 2019-For EDMdotcom-3-37
EVENTS

Electric Forest 2020's Fate In Question as Village Council Denies Alternate Dates

Organizers have updated fans on what to expect from the 2020 edition of the festival.

Baker-Electric Forest 2019-For EDMdotcom-23500
NEWS

Electric Forest's Permit has been Extended for 10 More Years

Electric Forest producers Madison House are good to host the event for another decade.

Bonnaroo
EVENTS

Bonnaroo Organizers Postpone Festival for a Third Time, Announce New 2021 Dates

Third time's the charm for Bonnaroo.

Baker-Electric Forest 2019-For EDMdotcom-2-57
EVENTS

Did Electric Forest Tease Some of Next Year's Performers?

Some fans believe that Electric Forest's latest tweets are hinting at next year's lineup.