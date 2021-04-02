Electric Forest Organizers Share Critical Update on Festival's 2021 Edition

"If Electric Forest 2021 is to happen, it will take place in August."

There is still a glimmer of hope for the 2021 edition of Electric Forest.

After receiving approval from the Rothbury Village Council for the festival's June 2021 dates back in January—with alternative dates in August—organizers of Electric Forest have provided an update on the status of this year's event.

In a post shared on the festival's website today, organizers addressed the uncertainty of the pandemic related to "large gatherings, vaccination timelines, social distancing regulations, general safety, and many other COVID related considerations," noting they are monitoring the situation closely. "If Electric Forest 2021 is to happen, it will take place in August," the post reads.

At the time of this article's publication, the alternative dates are August 12-15 and August 19-22.

Electric Forest is still working on hosting a 2021 rendition in August. Electric Forest (via Twitter)

It's important to note that while the announcement provides a crucial update for Electric Forest fans, it could ultimately prove to be a red herring. There is a lot to take into consideration in order to pull off an event of this magnitude, and the level of uncertainty speaks to the difficulty of planning events at such a large scale while navigating mercurial COVID-19 procedures. The festival's 2019 edition drew an estimated 45,000 people, according to the Traverse City Record-Eagle.

While the organizers of Electric Forest are doing their best to stay on top of it all, only time will tell. Fans can expect an update "as soon as possible."

You can read the full statement from the Electric Forest team below.

Greetings Forest Family



As we are all aware, nationwide discussions related to large gatherings, vaccination timelines, social distancing regulations, general safety, and many other COVID related considerations are evolving by the minute. We continue to closely watch the ever-changing situation with an eye to when we can all reunite.



Here is what we know for the moment. HQ is working tirelessly to navigate our potential options for 2021, and discussions with all parties involved are ongoing. If Electric Forest 2021 is to happen, it will take place in August. #EF2021



While we all miss each other tremendously, and can’t wait to connect again in the Forest, the safety of the Forest Family remains the utmost priority. With a little more patience, we will have the clarity we desire. For now, we want to make sure that clarity is based on every bit of information possible.



Please expect to hear from EF HQ as soon as possible with a decision on this summer.



– Forest HQ

