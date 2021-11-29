Electric Forest 2022 Dates Revealed

It's been a long and windy road back to the neon flowers of the Sherwood Forest.

Electronic dance music fans were unable to descend upon the legendary backdrop of Electric Forest in 2020 due to the impact of COVID-19. Prospective attendees held out hope in 2021 as vaccine rollouts picked up steam, but the organizers of the beloved Rothbury, Michigan fest ultimately decided to pull the plug in the name of public safety.

But fans can now finally mark their calendars for Electric Forest 2022 after organizers revealed the festival's return, which has been scheduled for June 23rd to 26th, 2022. According to an official announcement on the festival's website, a limited number of wristbands will soon be released as well as details on shuttles, group camping, and the 2022 lineup.

Organizers also recently unveiled a new documentary called A Million Shining Lights - 10 Years Of Electric Forest, which explores the origins of the event, one of the most popular in the EDM scene. Louis The Child, GRiZ, and other electronic music stars offer unique insights into what makes the fest so special.

"Even if I don't get booked at Electric Forest I end up showing up no matter what," said pioneering dubstep producer 12th Planet. "I was kind of reborn there."

You can watch the full mini-doc below.

